Extended: Washington National Cathedral removes controversial Confederate windows

With its ornate exterior, stately columns and vaulted ceilings, Washington National Cathedral is an iconic D.C. landmark. Inside the self-proclaimed “Spiritual Home for the Nation,” architecture and American history merge: a moon rock fragment commemorates space exploration, a gargoyle pays tribute to Star Wars, and presidential imagery is abundant.

Perhaps most striking are the Cathedral’s 215 stained glass windows. Pastel light streams through the translucent glass, cocooning the Cathedral’s 400,000 annual visitors and casting streaks of light across the building’s interior.

But for the past 63 years, the Cathedral commemorated an unpleasant chapter in American history: two stained glass windows of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, who led the South during the Civil War, were displayed in the main level.

What makes this cathedral unique is that we don’t only tell a biblical story, but also an American story. You can’t talk about the Civil War without talking about slavery, and the windows made no mention of it. — Kevin Eckstrom, National Cathedral Chief Communications Officer

The Cathedral Chapter voted Sept. 6 to remove the Confederate-themed windows. They were extracted Sept. 8. The decision marks a critical turning point in a two-year debate involving authors, historians and religious leaders alike.

“[The windows] were a barrier,” the Cathedral’s Chief Communications Officer Kevin Eckstrom said. “People didn’t feel comfortable praying in that space with those two men looking over their shoulder. And ultimately, that is what the Cathedral is supposed to be: it’s a house of prayer for people and not a museum.”

After the Civil War, the Rebel Cause was euphemized and Confederate soldiers were glorified, African-American History Assistant Professor David Terry of Morgan State University said. To many, these windows were a physical manifestation of a prolonged admiration of the Confederate cause.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the windows, which feature Confederate soldiers and a Confederate flag, in 1953. Today, they tell a distinctly Southern story, Eckstrom says.

“They were a whitewashed version of history,” he said. “What makes this cathedral unique is that we don’t only tell a biblical story, but also an American story. You can’t talk about the Civil War without talking about slavery, and the windows made no mention of it.”

After white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African-Americans at a Charleston church in 2015, Cathedral officials removed Confederate flags that draped the windows, igniting a debate regarding the memorialization of Confederate artifacts in spiritual settings. Following Charlottesville’s divisive “Unite the Right” rally Aug. 11-12, officials arranged the final vote. The windows will likely be placed in an educational setting, Eckstrom said.