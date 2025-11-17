Boys Soccer loses to Leonardtown 1–0 in state championship

The boys’ soccer team fell to the Leonardtown Raiders 1–0 in the state championship.

The Vikes entered the game as the presumed underdog, facing another undefeated team. This time, it was Leonardtown, who beat the Vikes 1–0 in preseason and hadn’t given up a goal in the entire state tournament. In their first four playoff games, they posted a +18 goal differential, winning every game by at least 4 goals.

The Raiders began the game dominating possession and had the ball in their offensive zone for most of the first ten minutes. About 17 minutes into the match, Leonardtown had their best chance of the game, but hit the crossbar, keeping the score 0–0. The Vikes struggled to generate offensive opportunities, but junior Ziggy Powell kept them in the game with a couple of big saves. Late in the first half, the Vikes found their offensive footing but couldn’t net a goal, leaving the teams tied at halftime.

At the beginning of the second half, both teams evenly possessed the ball and couldn’t generate much offense. But Leonardtown began to gain momentum and pressure the Vikes’ defense. Eventually, with about 22 minutes left in the game, the Raiders scored off a header to take a 1–0 lead. The Vikes still had time left, but needed to start generating offense, something they had struggled to do thus far. They had a couple of quality chances, but never threatened the goalie in the final minutes of the game. Ultimately, Leonardtown’s strong defense silenced any potential Whitman attack and secured them the state championship.

Thank you to all of the seniors who played their final game for the Vikes. This group of seniors accomplished so much, making the state semifinals last season and state finals this season. Each player contributed huge amounts throughout the season, making it a memorable year for Whitman Soccer.