Governor Wes Moore’s first term: What has he achieved?

Maryland Governor Wes Moore first took office on Jan. 18, 2023, serving as the first African American governor of Maryland. Moore works alongside Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, the first Indian American woman to hold the position. Before being governor, Moore was a Rhodes Scholar at Johns Hopkins University, served as an Army lieutenant in Afghanistan and advised on national security issues as a White House fellow. Moore is also the author of the New York Times best-selling book “The Other Wes Moore” and founded the Baltimore-based education business BridgeEdU, which Moore sold in 2019 and later shut down.

Moore announced his 2026 reelection campaign on Sept. 9. His first term contained some historic accomplishments and advancements for students.

In early 2024, the Moore administration created the 2024 State Plan, outlining key priorities for his term and strategies for achieving them, such as ending child poverty and advancing an environmentally friendly agenda. This plan created Performance Cabinets for each priority, which pulled existing employees such as Cabinet secretaries, senior agency staff and members of the governor’s office to focus on specific issues.

Outside of the State Plan, one of Moore’s priorities for Maryland students is to increase the average Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Plan scores and overall proficiency in language arts and math. For the fiscal year 2026, the Maryland budget includes a 6% increase in funding for K-12 education. Additionally, the Moore administration helped to increase youth apprenticeships, giving students the opportunity to enter the workforce. The administration also mandated a base salary of $60,000 per year for teachers starting in 2026 and reduced the number of vacancies in teaching positions by 25%.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which passed in the 2021 Maryland Legislative Session, increases state funding for education to improve education and increase accessibility. Maryland state Student Member of the Board O’Marie Barnes said he’s appreciative of Moore’s efforts to listen to students, especially after students protested to protect certain elements of the Blueprint from potential cuts.

“I remember the many students who rallied on the steps of the State House and I believe that the governor listened,” Barnes said. “Not only was it an incredible win for Maryland students, but it is an incredible indicator of the influence that we can have working with the governor as student leaders moving forward.”

Barnes added that he, along with the Maryland State Board of Education, has collaborated with Moore to improve Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in high schools. The Blueprint ensures that all high school students are “College and Career Ready” by the end of 10th grade and creates new CTE standards and improved access to these programs.

Junior Siena Calderon has been a part of Whitman’s Child Development program, classified as a CTE program, for the past two years. She said the program has been a great way to prepare her for the future.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to go into early education, so I thought it was such a great opportunity to get some experience in that field before actually choosing to go forward with it in college,” Calderon said. “What I like most about the program is that it really helps you figure out if it’s something you want to do, and I know a lot of people in the class who it has helped.”

Additionally, Moore awarded $20 million to the Saga Education tutoring program, along with the ASSISTments online tool, to help middle and high school students with math instruction. Officials expect to fully implement these programs in the 2027-2028 school year to assist approximately 30,000 students.

Moore came into controversy when he falsely claimed that he won a Bronze Star medal for his military service on a 2006 White House application, despite receiving the honor in 2024. The governor drew national attention in August when he entered a dispute with President Donald Trump. After Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard into Baltimore, Moore invited the president to join him on a “public safety walk” to showcase Baltimore’s reduced crime.

The Moore Administration also continues to focus on environmental policies. Maryland is home to the Chesapeake Bay, which faces environmental issues such as air pollution and chemical contamination. On June 4, 2024, Moore signed an executive order building a plan to battle climate change in Maryland. This act created Maryland’s first Climate Subcabinet to oversee the state’s response to climate concerns. In addition, the administration allocated $180 million to implementing the Climate Pollution Reduction Plan in FY26.

In the 2025 Legislative Session, Moore signed the Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act into law, which outlined policies regarding water preservation and climate-friendly farming practices.

Junior Alana Applebaum is on the Student Climate Action Council and represents Whitman and the Southwest area of Montgomery County. She said she appreciates that Moore is prioritizing the Chesapeake Bay.

“The Chesapeake Bay is such an integral part of the Maryland identity, and the marine ecosystem is just so important economically and culturally for Maryland,” Applebaum said. “It’s really crucial that we protect it and that nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen will be reduced via this act.”

During the 2025 legislative session, the Moore administration also signed into law the Model Employer Act, which implements policies to help with career readiness for those with disabilities; the Procurement Reform Act, which assists small businesses; and the Expungement Reform Act, which removes barriers for expunging criminal records.

Exemplified by his response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in 2024, Moore has earned praise from leaders on both sides of the political aisle, with Republican leaders in Maryland praising his efforts.

In an interview with CBS News, Travis Marion, the Republican mayor of Rising Sun, endorsed the governor for his second term.

“Gov. Moore and I don’t agree on everything, but his commitment to bipartisanship is why I’m proud to stand alongside him as he seeks reelection,” Marion said. “His Project Restore initiative brought $150,000 directly into our community—revitalizing Main Street and breathing new life into vacant storefronts. That’s the kind of meaningful investment our town needs to build an economy that works for everyone.”