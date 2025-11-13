The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Photo of the day, 11/12: Signing Day

By Annabel Taylor
November 13, 2025
Annabel Taylor
Toth addressed the student-athletes and the relentless hours they spent pursuing their goal of playing at the collegiate level.

Whitman athletes gathered in the gym during lunch Wednesday, Nov. 12 for National Signing Day to officially commit to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Athletic director William Toth welcomed and congratulated the six seniors for their years of hard work and dedication to their sports. After the introduction, each athlete signed their National Letters of Intent, finalizing their commitments. Family members and coaches took photos with the athletes alongside college paraphernalia including balloons and banners. 

“Teamwork and all those great attributes that you learn from sports are coming to fruition today,” Toth said. 

Story continues below advertisement

The committed volleyball, lacrosse and field hockey athletes will play at the Division I and III levels in a variety of conferences including the NESAC, MAAC, SAA, MAC and the Big East. 

Senior Corinne Armstrong said she is excited to continue her academic and athletic career in lacrosse at Rhodes College. She started working towards her goal of playing at the collegiate level in eighth grade through daily training and maintaining a growth mindset throughout the recruitment process. 

“There were times where I was just like, ‘Oh maybe I just won’t end up commiting,’” Armstrong said. “But in the end, I knew it was right. I set my mind on one thing and I just went for it.”

Senior Charlotte Dorsey, who will play Division I lacrosse at Merrimack College, said playing a sport at Whitman fostered her growth on and off the field. She encouraged younger athletes interested in playing at the collegiate level to be aware of the sacrifices they will need to make going into the recruitment process and to maintain a positive attitude when communicating with schools and coaches.

 She urged other athletes to stay focused and not allow self-doubt or external factors to stop them from reaching their goals.

“Remind yourself why you’re doing this, especially when things get hard,” Dorsey said. “For me, I always reminded myself of how proud my younger self would be to see me pursuing my goals.”

The list of committed Whitman athletes present at signing day from the graduating class of 2026 is as follows:

Raegan Lentz, Amherst College, Volleyball

Eliza Lowe, Middlebury College, Volleyball

Charlotte Dorsey, Merrimack College, Lacrosse

Corinne Armstrong, Rhodes College, Lacrosse

Sean Sanders, Stevenson University, Lacrosse

Emma Foscarini, Villanova University, Field Hockey

