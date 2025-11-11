The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman reacts to the government shutdown

By Seva Gandhi
November 11, 2025
The U.S. government shut down after congressional Democrats and Republicans were unable to agree on funding for national healthcare services on Oct. 1. On Nov. 4, the shutdown became the longest in U.S. history. Numerous news sources predict that the shutdown could end as soon as this week, as the Senate just passed legislation that will help reopen the government. 

The current shutdown is the first to occur in seven years. In late 2018 and early 2019, the government shut down for 35 days under the first Trump administration due to a dispute over funding for the border wall, resulting in what was then the longest shutdown in U.S. history. 

During federal shutdowns, various government-provided services close. However, services deemed essential, such as border security and law enforcement, continue to function, and many essential workers work unpaid. 

Government workers considered “non-essential” are furloughed, meaning they are on unpaid leave. This includes workers for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which is located in Bethesda, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Junior Julia Kachar said she feels nervous about the shutdown because both of her parents work at the NIH. 

“In general, I’m not super worried about it, because eventually it has to be solved,” Kachar said. “But because my parents are government workers, there’s a little bit of fear, because my parents can’t work and aren’t being paid.”

For the most part, U.S. public schools won’t be affected by the shutdown because they are state-funded. However, the federal government oversees the funding of billions of dollars of grants and student loans, which have the possibility of being terminated. 

The shutdown presents unexpected issues for seniors who are currently applying to college. One anonymous senior said she isn’t able to apply Early Decision (ED) to schools, in part because of the shutdown. 

“My parents are not currently getting paid,” she said. “The furlough just adds to the reasons why [applying ED] wasn’t an option for me.” 

The government shutdown is affecting the millions of Americans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which is the nation’s largest anti-hunger program. On Oct. 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on its website that SNAP benefits won’t be issued starting Nov. 1. 

This has sparked nationwide uproar as families struggle to put food on the table. On Nov. 3, Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced that he would pull $62 million from state funds, pledging to use them to cover at least half of participants’ SNAP benefits in November. 

Airports across the country are operating more slowly than usual, given the great number of staffing shortages. Transportation Security Administration agents are expected to come into work without being paid, increasing the number of workers calling out sick during the shutdown. On Nov. 6, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to cut 10% of their flights across 40 of the busiest airports nationwide, including the Baltimore/Washington International, Washington Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports. On Friday alone, more than 790 planned flights scheduled from those 40 busiest airports were canceled. 

Additionally, U.S. troops will be paid through early November because the Treasury Department has pulled excess funds from the Pentagon, but they won’t receive a paycheck beginning Nov. 15. However, the government will continue to send Medicare and Social Security checks to recipients. 

Economics teacher Kevin Oberdorfer said he didn’t think the shutdown was completely unexpected. 

“Shutdowns have become fairly frequent as a consequence of the polarization in our political system,” Oberdorfer said. “The shutdowns are usually used as political tools to try and win the upcoming elections.”

Oberdorfer, who also teaches Social Justice through Public Policy, said he had planned to take his students on a field trip to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to learn about the federal government, which was canceled due to the shutdown. 

While the law requires furloughed federal workers to receive backpay, Trump has threatened to withhold these funds, saying some federal workers “don’t deserve to be taken care of.” 

Sophomore Aryana Ali-Pradhan has parents who are federal workers. She said that the longer the shutdown goes on, the more anxious she is. 

“Because of the shutdown, my mom is furloughed, and my dad already lost his job back in February,” Ali-Pradhan said. “I’m concerned about how this could affect my family financially.” 

