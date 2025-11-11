The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS hosts job fair for furloughed federal workers

By Isabella Serrano Berthet
November 10, 2025
MCPS staffed the fair with four representatives who distributed information about full-time and part-time openings in teaching, paraprofessional, substitute and security positions.
Isabella Serrano Berthet
MCPS staffed the fair with four representatives who distributed information about full-time and part-time openings in teaching, paraprofessional, substitute and security positions.

Montgomery County Public Schools held a job fair Thursday, Nov. 6, for furloughed federal employees, offering positions ranging from teaching to security as the government shutdown entered its 38th day.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school system’s Rockville headquarters, drew federal workers seeking new employment amid financial uncertainty. The district provided free meals to attendees.

Sarah Deal, executive director in the human resources division, said the fair focused on assisting community members suddenly facing lost paychecks.

“It’s a really challenging time for federal workers, so we just wanted to be able to support the community however we were able to,” Deal said. “We hosted this event to help those who may be impacted by the government shutdown, and as an opportunity to fill a number of the vacancies that we have.”

Story continues below advertisement

MCPS staffed the fair with four representatives who distributed information about full-time and part-time openings in teaching, paraprofessional, substitute and security positions. Attendees could ask questions about vacancies and receive guidance on applications. 

Deal said the district plans to continue offering support services as long as the shutdown persists and will keep accepting applications from affected workers to fill existing vacancies.

Among attendees was former federal employee Nicole Schulman, who worked for the government for more than two decades before being laid off in July during widespread staffing cuts. Now supporting two children in schools, she said the fair offered a sense of hope.

“We’re all in the same boat trying to find another opportunity and jobs are really hard to find right now,” Schulman said. “So things like this, just people seeing if there’s anything that they can do to get us into another career is great.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
In the end, students won with a score of 300 points. Teachers placed second with 270, and alumni finished last with 215.
Whitman Quizbowl hosts trivia match with Class of 1970
According to the brief’s arguments, deploying standing troops without the consent of the local populace in peacetime is a fundamental threat to freedom. The lawsuit includes quotes from the Continental Congress to argue that leaders have always believed it important to separate the military from typical day-to-day functioning.
Maryland backs D.C. lawsuit challenging Trump’s National Guard deployment
Students engaged with Szuplat throughout the presentation, asking numerous questions about his career and approach to communication.
Photo of the Day, 10/30: WhitTalks hosts guest speaker Terry Szuplat
While the vast majority of protesters in the Chevy Chase area were adults, many middle and high school students were also present. 
'No Kings' protests draw thousands across DMV against Trump policies
First responders found Lim at the rear of the bus after being called around 3:15 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Community mourns the loss of 11-year-old killed in school bus collision
Brendan W. Kelly directed the band, which opened the night with Triumphant Fanfare, a song by Richard L. Saucedo, and ended the night with the Avengers theme song.
Whitman Band opens season with Fall Instrumental Concert
About the Contributor
Isabella Serrano Berthet, News Writer