MCPS hosts job fair for furloughed federal workers

Montgomery County Public Schools held a job fair Thursday, Nov. 6, for furloughed federal employees, offering positions ranging from teaching to security as the government shutdown entered its 38th day.

The event, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school system’s Rockville headquarters, drew federal workers seeking new employment amid financial uncertainty. The district provided free meals to attendees.

Sarah Deal, executive director in the human resources division, said the fair focused on assisting community members suddenly facing lost paychecks.

“It’s a really challenging time for federal workers, so we just wanted to be able to support the community however we were able to,” Deal said. “We hosted this event to help those who may be impacted by the government shutdown, and as an opportunity to fill a number of the vacancies that we have.”

MCPS staffed the fair with four representatives who distributed information about full-time and part-time openings in teaching, paraprofessional, substitute and security positions. Attendees could ask questions about vacancies and receive guidance on applications.

Deal said the district plans to continue offering support services as long as the shutdown persists and will keep accepting applications from affected workers to fill existing vacancies.

Among attendees was former federal employee Nicole Schulman, who worked for the government for more than two decades before being laid off in July during widespread staffing cuts. Now supporting two children in schools, she said the fair offered a sense of hope.

“We’re all in the same boat trying to find another opportunity and jobs are really hard to find right now,” Schulman said. “So things like this, just people seeing if there’s anything that they can do to get us into another career is great.”