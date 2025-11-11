Boys Soccer overpowers Parkdale 4–0 in state semifinals

The boys’ soccer team beat Parkdale in a resounding 4–0 victory to advance to the state final.

Going into the game, achieving a win was going to be very difficult. Parkdale was undefeated, and they were certainly going to be a huge test for the Vikes. However, Whitman got off to a hot start. In the third minute, after an inswinging corner by senior Pablo Kobeh, junior Lucas Bloomberg headed it across the goal for an easy tap-in by junior Alex Watkins. Despite a loud Parkdale crowd, the Vikes were unfazed. They dominated possession and were getting chances to score left and right. After a failed attack by Parkdale, Whitman had a huge opportunity for a counterattack. Watkins sent a lobbed through ball to junior Jake Le Hir, who dribbled it past the keeper and slotted it into the net to make it 2–0.

By this point, the momentum was completely in Whitman’s favor. The strong Viking defense silenced any Parkdale attack, and Whitman always had the ball in the opposing half. Senior Endric Lotsch scored Whitman’s 3rd in the 32nd minute, and the score was 3–0 at halftime.

In the second half, Whitman took their foot off the gas pedal. With a comfortable three-goal lead, they opted for a more defensive tactic in hopes of finishing the game strong. Parkdale had the ball most of the time, but were never able to score a goal. Multiple key saves by junior Ziggy Powell, combined with good defense, allowed Whitman to keep a clean sheet. To cap off a brilliant team display, Lotsch scored in the 80th minute to help Whitman win 4–0.

Whitman now turns to the state final, where they play Leonardtown in hopes of winning their first title since 2019.