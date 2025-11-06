The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

From page to screen: motherhood and miscommunication in Regretting You

By Dinah Elias
November 6, 2025
@itendswithuspt via Instagram
With “Regretting You,” the latest of these adaptations released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 24, audiences once again face the question: Can a film capture the raw depth of Hoover’s writing?

Adaptations of Colleen Hoover’s novels have become a cultural phenomenon, sparking both praise and debate for how they translate the emotionally charged stories to the screen. With “Regretting You,” the latest of these adaptations released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 24, audiences once again face the question: Can a film capture the raw depth of Hoover’s writing? In the film, director Josh Boone delivers his vision for American author Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2019 novel. Boone adapts Hoover’s story into a contemporary drama focusing on the complex relationship between characters Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter Clara (McKenna Grace).

The film begins by portraying Morgan and Clara’s once-close relationship as underwhelmingly steady and predictable: Morgan has built her life around raising Clara, and while Clara admires her mother’s stability, she is eager to shape her own path. Their family is shaken when a tragic accident takes the lives of Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father,  and Jenny, Morgan’s sister and Clara’s aunt. Following the incident, the story unfolds as devastating discoveries pull Morgan and Clara apart — just when they need each other the most.

In the book, Morgan’s arc is beautifully portrayed: having become a mother at a young age, she grapples with the realization that raising Clara early in life cost her the chance to pursue her own passions. Clara, hurt and searching for her identity amid the chaos, lashes out as she tries to be understood. Through their alternative perspectives, the novel reveals the miscommunication and underlying love that defines their bond.

The film, by contrast, leans heavily into the romantic elements and external plot events of the story, diminishing the emotional weight of the mother-daughter relationship. Much of this romance centers on Clara’s relationship with her classmate, Miller Adams (Mason Thames), while Morgan finds herself reconnecting with Jonah Sullivan, her late husband’s best friend. Morgan’s desire for fulfillment and purpose is overshadowed by a slow-burning romance storyline, curtailing her complexity as a character and relegating her to a supporting role in someone else’s narrative. Clara’s teenage journey is likewise undermined — instead of exploring her rage and identity, the film restricts her to a more typical coming-of-age romance subplot.

Story continues below advertisement

While the novel provides plenty of room for the conflict between Morgan and Clara to develop and ultimately resolve, the film rushes through significant exchanges and focuses more on external drama than on the rich fulfillment of growth.

 For example, in the film, the critical resolution between Morgan and Clara occurs in a theater setting. After Clara discovers her family’s secrets, she retreats to a local theater where Adams works. Morgan follows, and the two engage in a sincere conversation that leads to forgiveness. While this scene is emotionally charged, it unravels quickly, condensing the extensive emotional journey depicted in the novel into a brief exchange. This swift solution rivals the book’s in-depth analysis of their strained relationship, showcasing the film’s tendency to prioritize dramatic scenes over the nuanced development of character dynamics.

This shift from complex mother-daughter storytelling to more common romance reflects a broader concern surrounding recent Colleen Hoover adaptations. Like “It Ends With Us,” which sparked major debate among fans about how authentic complexity was sacrificed in its cinematic version, “Regretting You” seems to underestimate the audience’s desire for layered tragedy, healing, and messy family love. Special moments that should simmer with tension are instead softened to keep the narrative lighthearted, just barely scraping the surface of the story’s gravity.

Despite this, the film has its highlights. The chemistry between Grace and Thames feels authentic — a connection that’s only intensified by the fact that the two are dating in real life. Young audiences can fall in love with their youthful relationship and watch as they overcome adversity together. In addition, Morgan’s silent devastation comes across beautifully at certain moments, drawing viewers into her struggles as both a mother and an individual.

The book “Regretting You” is about two women figuring out who they are after their lives collapse. Regretting You, as a film, is about two women who fight and make up while their romantic journeys take center stage. The movie is sweet, heartfelt and often relatable, yet it misses the chance to realize its most defining characteristic fully. Watching the film is not something you’ll regret, but you may find yourself longing for the novel’s heart.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
“I’m from Iceland, but I feel truly like Washington D.C. is a hometown for me,” Laufey said. “I’m getting so emotional because I started my music project here from my bedroom.”
Laufey enchants at Capital One Arena
The movie opens with Kerr and Staples in good standing, but as Kerr’s addiction worsens and he becomes more withdrawn, their relationship starts to falter.
Inside the ring and mind: 'The Smashing Machine' reveals fighters' psyche
The debate surrounding appropriation versus appreciation is always fierce and scarcely productive. However, appropriation in the context of South Asian culture is more complex than many may think.
South Asian fashion: a glimpse into the West’s selective appropriation
Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” delivers everything fans know her for — witty, catchy and passionate lyrics and songs.
Every song on Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend,” ranked
“Adolescence” depicts the growing issue of social media preying on prepubescent boys’ curiosity surrounding women. The show examines how influencers feed impressionable children misogynistic ideals that warp their view of sex, relationships and rejection.
Adolescence is not just a show: it’s a wake up call
The intricately painted interior of the Sistine Chapel transcends simple oil paintings, from the outstretched hands of God and Adam in the “Creation of Adam” to the terror-stricken faces of Noah and his family portrayed in “Noah and the Great Flood.” However, the world has turned its artistic gaze from masterpieces like the “Creation of the Heavens and the Earth” to a banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $6.2 million.
Modern art: from masterpieces to mediocrity
More in Opinion
For many teenagers at Whitman, freedom usually comes in the form of a driver’s license and a set of car keys. However, there’s a different kind of key that doesn’t require waiting until age 16, fighting for a parking space or paying inflated amounts for insurance — keys to an electric bike.
No license, no problem: why Whitman teens should turn towards E-bikes
Injustices in the prison system give rise to disenfranchisement, which remains a major issue. Not only is denying prisoners voting rights immoral, but it’s also a barrier to minority participation in democracy, further silencing their voices.
Democracy Behind Bars: Why prisoners should be able to vote while incarcerated
At the surface level, this was blunt racism, pushing past those thin layers, there was a hidden underlying issue: cultural erasure — the suppression of a cultural group’s heritage driven by dominant cultures through neglect. 
Cultural erasure: how my school forgot my identity
Programs like Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) exist to bridge this gap. JROTC is a high school program sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces and taken as an elective class. Retired servicemembers teach cadets to be effective leaders and responsible citizens through a mix of classroom instruction and recreational activities.
Beyond the classroom: why Whitman needs JROTC
Dependence on these technologies and prolonged conversations can lead to AI psychosis — a phenomenon where users become delusional, paranoid and out of touch with reality because of interactions with an AI chatbot.
AI psychosis: the hidden risk of chatbot companions
Music artists today largely strive to receive streams and chart well, while many older artists focused on pushing political messages. Protest music can speak to people’s emotions, as a single powerful song can take one person’s struggle and urge thousands to feel and act on it.
The Beat of Change: Why protest music must rise again
More in Spotlight
According to the brief’s arguments, deploying standing troops without the consent of the local populace in peacetime is a fundamental threat to freedom. The lawsuit includes quotes from the Continental Congress to argue that leaders have always believed it important to separate the military from typical day-to-day functioning.
Maryland backs D.C. lawsuit challenging Trump’s National Guard deployment
Historically, teams residing in big markets have dominated the National Basketball Association (NBA). Franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have all received the benefit of increased media exposure, negotiating power in free agency and more cash on hand because of their location.
The resurgence of small market teams in the NBA
Boys Soccer outmatches Glen Burnie 2–1 in state quarterfinals
Boys Soccer outmatches Glen Burnie 2–1 in state quarterfinals
Students engaged with Szuplat throughout the presentation, asking numerous questions about his career and approach to communication.
Photo of the Day, 10/30: WhitTalks hosts guest speaker Terry Szuplat
Whitman’s proximity to Washington, D.C., attracts a large number of international students, mainly due to diplomats and other international employees with families located in the area. It can be difficult for some new students to know what to expect when arriving at a new school. However, movies and television often feature plots centered around American high schools, allowing students to build expectations for their arrival. 
Expectations versus reality: How the media depicts American high school culture
Despite the intimidating federal presence, students are voicing their opinions and disapproval of the crackdown by protesting.
Marching through the Capital: Students’ close-up view of the National Guard
About the Contributor
Dinah Elias
Dinah Elias, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I would love to be a tribute in the Hunger Games.