From page to screen: motherhood and miscommunication in Regretting You

Adaptations of Colleen Hoover’s novels have become a cultural phenomenon, sparking both praise and debate for how they translate the emotionally charged stories to the screen. With “Regretting You,” the latest of these adaptations released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 24, audiences once again face the question: Can a film capture the raw depth of Hoover’s writing? In the film, director Josh Boone delivers his vision for American author Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2019 novel. Boone adapts Hoover’s story into a contemporary drama focusing on the complex relationship between characters Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her teenage daughter Clara (McKenna Grace).

The film begins by portraying Morgan and Clara’s once-close relationship as underwhelmingly steady and predictable: Morgan has built her life around raising Clara, and while Clara admires her mother’s stability, she is eager to shape her own path. Their family is shaken when a tragic accident takes the lives of Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father, and Jenny, Morgan’s sister and Clara’s aunt. Following the incident, the story unfolds as devastating discoveries pull Morgan and Clara apart — just when they need each other the most.

In the book, Morgan’s arc is beautifully portrayed: having become a mother at a young age, she grapples with the realization that raising Clara early in life cost her the chance to pursue her own passions. Clara, hurt and searching for her identity amid the chaos, lashes out as she tries to be understood. Through their alternative perspectives, the novel reveals the miscommunication and underlying love that defines their bond.

The film, by contrast, leans heavily into the romantic elements and external plot events of the story, diminishing the emotional weight of the mother-daughter relationship. Much of this romance centers on Clara’s relationship with her classmate, Miller Adams (Mason Thames), while Morgan finds herself reconnecting with Jonah Sullivan, her late husband’s best friend. Morgan’s desire for fulfillment and purpose is overshadowed by a slow-burning romance storyline, curtailing her complexity as a character and relegating her to a supporting role in someone else’s narrative. Clara’s teenage journey is likewise undermined — instead of exploring her rage and identity, the film restricts her to a more typical coming-of-age romance subplot.

While the novel provides plenty of room for the conflict between Morgan and Clara to develop and ultimately resolve, the film rushes through significant exchanges and focuses more on external drama than on the rich fulfillment of growth.

For example, in the film, the critical resolution between Morgan and Clara occurs in a theater setting. After Clara discovers her family’s secrets, she retreats to a local theater where Adams works. Morgan follows, and the two engage in a sincere conversation that leads to forgiveness. While this scene is emotionally charged, it unravels quickly, condensing the extensive emotional journey depicted in the novel into a brief exchange. This swift solution rivals the book’s in-depth analysis of their strained relationship, showcasing the film’s tendency to prioritize dramatic scenes over the nuanced development of character dynamics.

This shift from complex mother-daughter storytelling to more common romance reflects a broader concern surrounding recent Colleen Hoover adaptations. Like “It Ends With Us,” which sparked major debate among fans about how authentic complexity was sacrificed in its cinematic version, “Regretting You” seems to underestimate the audience’s desire for layered tragedy, healing, and messy family love. Special moments that should simmer with tension are instead softened to keep the narrative lighthearted, just barely scraping the surface of the story’s gravity.

Despite this, the film has its highlights. The chemistry between Grace and Thames feels authentic — a connection that’s only intensified by the fact that the two are dating in real life. Young audiences can fall in love with their youthful relationship and watch as they overcome adversity together. In addition, Morgan’s silent devastation comes across beautifully at certain moments, drawing viewers into her struggles as both a mother and an individual.

The book “Regretting You” is about two women figuring out who they are after their lives collapse. Regretting You, as a film, is about two women who fight and make up while their romantic journeys take center stage. The movie is sweet, heartfelt and often relatable, yet it misses the chance to realize its most defining characteristic fully. Watching the film is not something you’ll regret, but you may find yourself longing for the novel’s heart.