Maryland backs D.C. lawsuit challenging Trump’s National Guard deployment

By Caroline Beard
November 4, 2025
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, alongside 22 other state attorneys general, filed an amicus curiae brief Sept. 15 in support of D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb’s lawsuit challenging President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to D.C.

The brief argues that the deployment of the National Guard violates the police powers reserved for state and local governments, stating that the Constitution prohibits using the National Guard as local law enforcement. It also argues that states need the National Guard to be available for emergencies.

The attorneys argue that the deployment is “unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic,” and that it threatens state sovereignty and harms local jurisdictions by infringing on local authority.

Typically, the National Guard works in emergencies to respond to natural disasters, support the military overseas, assist with border security and deal with civil unrest. There is no historical precedent for deploying the National Guard in the current manner, as a blanket response to crime. 

Junior Dalia Rees said this deployment may have future consequences and could be an overreach of power.

“The deployment is crazy,” Rees said. “It sets a dangerous precedent about turning cities into military states.”

According to the brief’s arguments, deploying standing troops without the consent of the local populace in peacetime is a fundamental threat to freedom. The lawsuit includes quotes from the Continental Congress to argue that leaders have always believed it important to separate the military from typical day-to-day functioning.

Trump additionally attempted to send National Guard troops to Los Angeles, which a federal law that prevents deployment without permission from Congress ruled illegal. Since D.C. is a federal district, however, Trump can directly control its National Guard troops.

Trump has threatened to deploy The National Guard to Baltimore in another attempt to lower crime rates, although no deployment has occurred in Maryland.

The D.C. deployment began on Aug. 11, but Trump has extended some National Guard troops’ orders until December.

As of January 2025, rates of violent crimes in D.C. have decreased by 35% from 2023. However, in August, Trump cited the city’s state of “complete and total lawlessness” as a reason for the deployment. 

The brief intends to incur a preliminary injunction, a court order requiring a party to cease an action while a lawsuit is ongoing. This would require Trump to remove National Guard troops from D.C. until the court reaches a verdict on the lawsuit. 

Sophomore Ella Goelman said they agree with the argument stated in the brief and that the deployment could have dangerous long-term consequences for the country.

“It’s extremely important to fight for democracy, even if it isn’t you being attacked,” Goelman said. “When one person suffers, all of America suffers.”

