The resurgence of small market teams in the NBA

Historically, teams residing in big markets have dominated the National Basketball Association (NBA). Franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have all received the benefit of increased media exposure, negotiating power in free agency and more cash on hand because of their location. NBA champions, specifically during the 2010s, are either characterized by large TV markets, global superstars or both.

The decade opened with the formation of the “Heatles,” when Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade was joined by superstar free agents LeBron James and Dwayne Wade. In the following seasons, they would frequently face off in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, led by German forward Dirk Nowitzki. The late 2010s were then dominated by the Golden State Warriors, when All-Star quintet Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala faced the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, in four consecutive Finals series.

The sole outlier in this decade was the San Antonio Spurs, hailing from a city that possessed a metro area population of 2.7 million. Beginning in 1999, the Spurs went on a 15-year, 5-championship run under head coach Gregg Popovich, led by stars Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard.

In recent years, small market teams have experienced a resurgence, with many following the Spurs’ playbook. Three of the last five NBA championships have been won by teams residing in smaller cities. The most recent of the NBA Finals last June between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder featured the smallest overall market size of any NBA Finals series in history.

Meanwhile, big market teams haven’t experienced the same success as in previous decades. Franchises like the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers have failed to reach the mountaintop despite spending big on superstars and coaches.

Good drafting has become increasingly important for teams chasing championship clover. In June, writer Neil Paine reported on the value of draft stock over the past 20 years. In his research, he found that teams with higher picks in the late 2000s actually performed worse on average in the following half-decade, with a -0.024 correlation between four-year total pick value and playoff wins. Fast forward to the latter half of the 2010s, however, and teams with high draft picks during that time period are now much more likely to enjoy playoff success, with the correlation rising to +0.288.

This trend can be seen in the recent NBA champions’ star power. During the 2010s, 6 out of 10 Finals MVPs were awarded to players who hadn’t been drafted by the team they played for. However, since 2021, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the only non-homegrown FMVP, although he had joined the OKC Thunder in 2019 in a trade immediately following his rookie season. Drafting is essential for small-market teams, which are often unable to sign superstars through free agency and therefore have to find other ways to attract the talent necessary to win.

Drafting well was a crucial part of the Spurs’ sustained success. Stars like Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Kawhi Leonard had all grown within the Spurs system. However, a major part of their success in drafting also came from their emphasis on the international market. Players like Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, who spent their early professional years playing in Europe, were drafted late in their respective classes but went on to become central players in San Antonio’s success.

Tom Orsborn is a San Antonio Express-News sports reporter who has spent the last 39 years covering a multitude of Texan teams, including the Spurs. Orsborn said that the Spurs’ foreign investments were integral to their championship runs.

“It was so very important,” Orsborn said. “They were among the first teams to really understand how many talented players were in Europe.”

European talents that have risen through the ranks in recent years, like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, have led their respective small-market teams to championship glory. Together, they have accumulated 5 MVPs, 16 All-Star appearances and 2 FMVPs. Neither of them was drafted high; Antetokounmpo was drafted 15th in 2013, while Jokic was drafted 48th and is now the only second-round pick to win multiple MVPs.

If teams are unable to draft superstar-level talent, that means that they have to give up valuable assets in trades for it. In the summer of 2019, the LA Clippers traded for Paul George, sending a young Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder along with five first-round picks. He went on to become an MVP and Finals MVP, while one of those draft picks turned into Jalen Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander’s running mate during their championship-winning playoff run last season.

Scouting isn’t limited to drafting, however. Sometimes, the league’s upcoming stars are simply diamonds in the rough that haven’t been exposed to the right environment. In 2022, Bleacher Report ranked Gilgeous-Alexander 9th in their “Top 25 Under 25” ranking. Three years later, he’s the only one on that list who has been named MVP.

In 2013, the Milwaukee Bucks traded away high-scoring guard Brandon Jennings to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, Viacheslav Kravtsov and young forward Khris Middleton. Middleton would soon develop into one of the best scorers in the NBA, having three All-Star appearances and averaging 23.6 points during the 2021 playoffs. When Antetokounmpo suffered an injury in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals that year, it was Middleton who led the line, averaging 29/8.5/7.5 in the last two games of the series to take the Bucks to the finals.

However, winning a championship requires more than just good players. Teams that emphasize elite staffing within their organization are often the teams that lift the Larry O’Brien trophy come season’s end.

According to Orsborn, then-Spurs owner Peter Holt’s dedication to finding top-tier coaches for his franchise was a key factor in their success.

“He acquired talented, shrewd personnel and then let them do their work,” Orsborn said. “The Spurs had the same management and coaching staff in place year after year, and that allowed them to build a culture and sustain it.”

Arizona native Mike Budenholzer was promoted to Assistant Coach at the beginning of the 1996-1997 season after serving as a video coordinator for two years, going on to win three championships with the team before being appointed as the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach in 2013. After leading the Hawks to their first 60-win season in franchise history, the Bucks named Budenholzer as their head coach in 2018. Under his leadership, Milwaukee accomplished their first 60-win season since 1981 in 2019 and went on to become NBA champions two years later. Under his leadership, Antetokounmpo was able to reach superstar status, winning back-to-back MVPs in Budenholzer’s first two seasons.

Massachusetts-born Sam Presti also started as a video coordinator for the Spurs, appointed by then-general manager R.C. Buford in 2000. After multiple successful seasons with the Spurs, Presti was selected as the general manager for the Seattle Supersonics, which would become the Oklahoma City Thunder the following year. Under his leadership, the Thunder drafted forward Kevin Durant and guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook, all of whom went on to become MVPs in the 2010s. After triggering a rebuild in 2019 by trading Paul George, Presti promoted assistant coach Mark Daigneault to head coach in 2020. Daigneault helped develop the Thunder’s young core, eventually leading them to the championship in 2025.

Big market teams often experience pressure to win from media and fans alike, causing them to change direction after one or two unsuccessful seasons. Since trading for Kevin Durant in 2023, the Suns have fired three different coaches, including a $40 million buyout for Budenholzer last April.

Small market teams, on the other hand, can patiently build up towards a championship with lighter expectations. The Thunder failed to reach the playoffs for three seasons between 2020 and 2023. After sticking with Daigneault, they went on to clinch the 1st seed in both the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, later winning the championship in the latter.

“So many owners nowadays are so quick to move on,” Orsborn said. “To have continuity, you have to let coaches develop a program and stick with it.”