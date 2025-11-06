The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys Soccer outmatches Glen Burnie 2–1 in state quarterfinals

By Rafe Gonzalez
November 4, 2025
Angus Conley-Filippello

The boys’ soccer team defeated Glen Burnie 2–1 on Halloween night to advance to the state semifinals.

In the first half, Whitman was solid on defense. Glen Burniet tried to initiate attacks, but the Vikes were well-positioned and won the ball back every time. However, on offense, Whitman was not getting many chances. They were doing well to keep the ball, but could not find openings in the Glen Burnie defense. Then, in the 28th minute, a ball fell straight to junior defender Alex Watkins well outside the box. Surprisingly, Watkins took the shot and banged it right past the goalkeeper into the bottom left of the net. Only a few minutes later, in the 33rd minute, after a low cross into the box off a corner, Watkins scored again, earning a brace.

The Vikes changed their tactics in the second half. With a two-goal lead, Whitman knew that they needed to be sound defensively to win the game and switched to a more passive approach. They hardly took shots and tried to keep possession of the ball for as long as possible. Glen Burnie did end up getting one goal back, but it was too little too late. Whitman was able to prevent any other mishaps and won the game 2–1.

Whitman now turns to the state semifinal, where they will take on either Parkdale or Dulaney.

Rafe Gonzalez
Rafe Gonzalez, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? FlightReacts
Angus Conley-Filippello, Photographer