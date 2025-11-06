The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

10/31 @ 7 PM Tune into Pressbox as the boys soccer team takes on Glen Burnie in the State Quarterfinals

By Benjamin Levy and Leo Moseman
October 31, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

Tune in to pressbox as the boys soccer team starts their second state tournament campaign in as many years.

Ben levy and Leo Moseman will be on the call.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
Tune in to pressbox on 11/6 @ 7 pm as the football teams travels to Kennedy in the first round of the playoffs
Tune in to pressbox on 11/6 @ 7 pm as the football teams travels to Kennedy in the first round of the playoffs
Whitman’s proximity to Washington, D.C., attracts a large number of international students, mainly due to diplomats and other international employees with families located in the area. It can be difficult for some new students to know what to expect when arriving at a new school. However, movies and television often feature plots centered around American high schools, allowing students to build expectations for their arrival. 
Expectations versus reality: How the media depicts American high school culture
Despite the intimidating federal presence, students are voicing their opinions and disapproval of the crackdown by protesting.
Marching through the Capital: Students’ close-up view of the National Guard
The restaurant’s Southern comfort food is a favorite for many travelers who spend long hours on the road. However, the public online criticized Cracker Barrel’s recent logo change for being “woke.”
"Go woke, go broke": politics' effect on branding
Despite the increased difficulty of maintaining a local enterprise in this economy, small businesses continue to thrive in Bethesda’s encouraging culture.
The new faces of Bethesda's small business scene
Changing schools can negatively affect the academic achievement not only of the switching student, but also the students who remain at a school. New students who fill in these vacant enrollment slots require more attention from teachers, leading to decreased teacher availability for the rest of the class.
MCPS Redistricting enters final phase amid community concerns
About the Contributors
Benjamin Levy
Benjamin Levy, Pressbox Director/Fact Checker/Rutabaga Editor-in-Chief
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I would live in the cast in firelight universe where I would have access to magic and everyone else would too Of the stories you’ve written for The B&W, which one is your favorite? Why the movie rating system is F’d up
Leo Moseman
Leo Moseman, News Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus