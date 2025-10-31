Marching through the Capital: Students’ close-up view of the National Guard

As armored vehicles and National Guard troopers rolled through the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 11, local students watched closely in shock. Thousands of arrests and a crackdown on crime have caused panic in many.

On Aug. 11, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that placed the Federal Government in charge of D.C. local police forces until Sept 10, declaring a “crime emergency.” Trump has repeatedly claimed Washington’s crime is out of control, making it a mission to lower crime directly through this order. Subsequently, on Aug 14, Trump mobilized 800 National Guard troops into D.C., along with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI agents, to combat crime and homelessness on the street.

Trump’s efforts have resulted in a spike in arrests, as the administration says it has made over 2,300 arrests since the takeover began. However, ICE made over 40% of these arrests on immigration related charges. As a result, Washington has seen an increase in fear within the immigrant population, with the looming threat that ICE will arrest them, regardless of legal status. These arrests may also negatively impact the economy, as immigrants largely contribute to the city’s labor population. Washington residents have responded with numerous protests across the city, voicing their displeasure with Trump’s crackdown.

Trump has deployed hundreds of ICE agents into the D.C area, increasing their proximity to MCPS students. In accordance with federal policy, Montgomery County provides a K-12 education to all students regardless of their citizenship status; however, MCPS cannot protect students from ICE questioning. ICE agents can enter MCPS schools to inquire about a student/family’s citizenship status, and according to the MCPS website, “MCPS cannot obstruct state or federal law enforcement officers” in this process.

For some international/immigrant students, this has resulted in distress and fear in their daily lives. Over 33.4% of MCPS residents are originally from foreign countries.

Senior Tina Garcia immigrated to the U.S. in middle school along with her family, and said that Trump’s D.C. takeover has harmed her and her peers.

“Now that ICE is in D.C., there’s a constant fear of being arrested or questioned out of the blue because of our background,” Garcia said. “I fear for the safety of international students because you never know how much proof [of legal status] is enough.”

This sentiment is shared by many immigrant students throughout the county, Garcia said. She has heard numerous complaints from her peers who say they no longer feel safe knowing ICE can invade schools at any moment.

Recently, ICE arrested two individuals just outside Silver Eastern Middle School, and students and parents witnessed the event. Students without full citizenship face the most risk from an increased ICE presence. While an exact total for undocumented students is unknown, Montgomery County contains approximately 75,000 unauthorized immigrants.

Senior Helena Santamaria said she recently had an encounter with ICE while walking in D.C. She holds a green card and moved to Maryland with her family last year.

“I was with a couple of my friends speaking either Portuguese or Spanish, and ICE stopped us and started asking questions about where we were going,” Santamaria said.

The experience unnerved her and made her feel unwelcome in the D.C. community, Santamaria said. Since Trump’s executive order, these occurrences have become more common. Santamaria said that students without full citizenship feel unsafe expressing their culture.

Law enforcement presence in communities can also lead to more teenage arrests and police altercations. As teenagers experience closer proximity to law enforcement in D.C., it’s possible that altercations could increase.

This constant law enforcement presence can traumatize children, as they witness arrests and conflicts throughout their childhood. Willa Fricilli, a senior at Jackson-Reed High School, lives in D.C. and explained the impact of witnessing the increased military presence in the community.

“I know one of my best friends saw ICE detaining someone on Connecticut Ave in front of everyone,” Fricilli said. “The incidents are definitely disturbing.”

Fricilli said that these events have affected the daily lives of students in D.C., with some students taking precautions like taking the subway instead of walking the street to avoid the military presence.

The boys’ varsity crew team rows out of Thompson’s boat house in the middle of D.C., and recently encountered the military presence firsthand.

Avi Cidre, a senior on the crew team, said the increased officer presence has interfered with students’ daily lives, even for basic tasks.

“I’ve seen officers with rifles, along with National Guard soldiers,” Cidre said. “It can get in the way of getting practice started and going through all the steps to make sure our practice runs well, just because I see them questioning people sometimes, or they’re blocking some roads off.”

Cidre said there is an underlying nervousness that comes with police presence throughout practice.

The takeover has also impacted the mental well-being of nearby students. Some students have parents working in D.C., in addition to family living in the city, prompting everyday anxiety. The increased police pressure can result in protests, street arrests and general violence as tensions grow. These factors worry some students whose parents may end up in the crossfire.

Both Garcia’s parents work in D.C. daily, adding to her stress, she said.

“It definitely makes me worried,” Garcia said. “They’ve got legal status and everything, but today you never know if that’s enough.”

Garcia added that while her parents working in Washington is not her highest concern, it contributes to a plethora of other stressors she faces as a student, making it “one more thing to worry about.”

Despite the intimidating federal presence, students are voicing their opinions and disapproval of the crackdown by protesting. College students from various D.C. schools assembled against the crackdown of D.C., performing a walkout on Sept. 9 to protest the federal occupation.

“Something needs to be done,” Garcia said. “Students should not have to live in distress just because of their background.”