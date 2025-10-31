The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys Soccer beats Quince Orchard 1–0 in overtime to win regional finals

By Rafe Gonzalez
October 28, 2025
Angus Conley-Filippello

The boys’ soccer team beat the Quince Orchard Cougars 1–0 in overtime to win the regional championship.

In the first half, Whitman was dominating possession and took a more passive approach, trying not to lose the ball. With crosses into the box left and right, Whitman was getting many chances to score. The biggest chance for Whitman was 36 minutes into the first half, when junior Matteo Puchol crossed it right in front of the goal, and junior Lucas Bloomberg shot it barely over the bar. The Viking defense was able to silence any chance of a QO attack.

The second half started similarly. Whitman opted to be conservative with the ball and consistently had it in the opposing half. QO would get an occasional counterattack, but junior Alex Watkins was always able to catch up with his quick speed. In part due to a loud away section, QO started to get back into the game, and it became very end-to-end. Junior goalkeeper Ziggy Powell made multiple key saves to keep it scoreless, and the QO keeper also did very well in net. On a fantastic shot by senior Endric Lotsch, the keeper was able to leap into the top right of the net and punch it out for a corner. The game was up for grabs, and even though it was 0-0 after regulation, a goal was clearly imminent.

It only took Whitman five minutes in overtime to score. Puchol got the ball at the top of the penalty box, and after successfully beating two defenders, he shot in near post to win the game. The players stormed the field, and multiple players shushed the QO fanbase.

The boys’ soccer team looks to the state quarterfinal on Friday, October 31, as they play Glen Burnie at home at 7 p.m.

 

Lucas Bloomberg is a sports writer for The Black and White

