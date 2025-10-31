Laufey enchants at Capital One Arena

A sea of fans adorned in lacy ribbons, Mary Janes and flowy skirts filled the stands of Capital One Arena on Thursday, Oct. 23 — a physical manifestation of the romantic and dreamy imagery that accompanies singer-songwriter Laufey’s third album, “A Matter of Time.”

Laufey last performed in Washington, D.C. in April 2024 at The Anthem to promote her Grammy award-winning sophomore album, “Bewitched.” The singer released “A Matter of Time” on Aug. 22, to widespread critical acclaim. She announced her North American tour shortly after, with British actress and singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse as its opener.

The 26-year-old blends classical, jazz and pop influences in her music, citing artists like Frédéric Chopin, Chet Baker and Taylor Swift as inspiration. A multicultural upbringing also contributed to the Chinese-Icelandic musician’s genre-bending discography. Laufey has often said she felt in between worlds as a child — a feeling she channels into her music by transcending traditional boundaries. She grew up both sifting through her father’s jazz vinyls and performing as a cellist for the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra. Since then, the artist has performed with music legends including Billy Joel, Norah Jones and Barbara Streisand.

On her first-ever arena tour, Laufey commanded the stage with the charm of a Disney princess and the technicality of a trained jazz musician. The singer collaborated with luxury fashion brand Bode for her tour wardrobe, emerging in a series of bedazzled, fringed and musical theatre-inspired pieces that encapsulated the opulent, fairytale album vibe. Alongside Laufey on stage were four dancers, a string ensemble and a jazz band. The show was divided into five acts, each delving into the thematic and musical chapters of “A Matter of Time.”

After an elaborate red curtain fell, the songstress opened the show with “Clockwork,” a swinging jazz song in the style of The Great American Songbook — a collection of influential 20th-century American jazz standards — though not without a trademark Laufey touch. She then dove into the self-assured “Dreamer,” with lush harmonies and bossa nova elements, followed by “Too Little, Too Late,” which filled the arena with cascading melodies that led up to the explosive bridge.

After a string of songs, Laufey paused to address her audience and acknowledge her upbringing between Washington and Reykjavik. When the pandemic hit, she moved from the Berklee College of Music to spend the rest of her college years in the city, where she wrote many of her first songs and found success as an artist. To pay homage to Washington, she wore a floor-length dress in a cherry blossom pink hue.

“I’m from Iceland, but I feel truly like Washington D.C. is a hometown for me,” Laufey said. “I’m getting so emotional because I started my music project here from my bedroom.”

Despite the size of the 20,000-seat arena, Laufey managed to cultivate a sense of intimacy during Act Two. She returned in a flapper-style costume alongside her band on the center stage, which was adorned with a Cinderella-esque clock motif.

The set evoked the energy of Parisian jazz and cabaret clubs. Laufey masterfully paid tribute to saxophonist Carmen Lombardo by covering “Seems Like Old Times,” before jazzing up two fan favorites from her debut album: “Fragile” and “Valentine.”

Act Three involved a trio of haunting hymns. The lullaby-like “Carousel” was aptly paired with a projection of a merry-go-round behind Laufey. “Forget Me Not,” a wistful ode to her home country of Iceland, was reminiscent of “Phantom of the Opera.” The song showcased Laufey’s vocal range and her ability to evoke vivid imagery through her lyricism.

“Millions now hear my soliloquy / I’m still that child on a black sand beach / Love you forever, don’t let go of me / I’ll die if I wither in your memory,” Laufey sang from the castle set-piece.

On “Cuckoo Interlude,” Laufey further demonstrated her musical prowess when she played the cello to an instrumental medley of the album’s songs as ballerinas simultaneously pirouetted down the stage.

Laufey’s versatility especially shone during Act Four. She bore her soul on “Goddess,” a song about the moment the stage lights come off and the “skin and bones” buried under her starlet persona.

“You must have felt so damn deceived / When you made up a version of me that you thought you’d love / But I am not your Aphrodite,” Laufey sang.

Heartbreak faded to witty spite on the pop number “Tough Luck.” The room felt electric as Laufey belted from the spinning clock set-piece. Before diving into “Snow White,” a song about impossible beauty standards, Laufey spoke to her audience in a vulnerable moment. She discussed her childhood in Iceland, where she felt alienated as the only Chinese girl in her class.

“I thought that I’d grow up and I’d get to play on big stages like this and that would somehow go away,” Laufey said. “But I still look different and feel different and sound different, and I just realized that it will never stop.”

Laufey’s dancers surrounded her with mirrors, emphasizing the raw subject matter of the song. To close off the act, she sang her signature bossa nova hit “From the Start.”

“D.C., I’ve loved you from the start,” she pronounced as the audience erupted into cheers.

In the final act, Laufey held nothing back on the unforgettable “Sabotage,” which began softly but ended with a culminating roar. The song’s clashing instrumentals and intentionally clunky sound are a thesis for the anxious undertones of “A Matter of Time,” a love letter laced with inevitable dread.

Laufey’s “A Matter of Time” tour is her most daring show yet and a testament to her ability to bridge genres with ease. Not only did she showcase her talent with stunning live vocals and impressive performances on the cello, guitar and piano, but the imaginative storytelling of the setlist, choreography and set-design brought the album’s romantic concept to life. The show was a masterclass in musical range, transporting the audience from a crooning jazz set to a captivating Broadway-esque number. Every detail was accounted for, including the hands of the clock stage, which moved as the performance progressed. Laufey’s personality came through in every witty lyric and romantic rehash, and her conversations with her fans felt reminiscent of listening to an older sister’s advice.

Laufey returned for an encore and leaned into the nostalgia of a hometown show, singing a song she wrote from her bedroom in Washington, “Just Like Chet.” Before launching into the reflective and bittersweet finale “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self,” Laufey gushed with gratitude for her audience in a full-circle moment.

“I’m just envisioning in 2021 when I was in my bedroom,” Laufey said. “If I had told her that I sold out Capital One and got to be here with all of you, I wouldn’t have believed her.”