The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Tune into Pressbox tonight at 7 as boys soccer takes on QO

By Benjamin Levy
October 28, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

Tune in to pressbox tonight (10/28) at 7 o’clock as the Boys soccer team takes on QO at home for the regional championship.

 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Spotlight
Despite the intimidating federal presence, students are voicing their opinions and disapproval of the crackdown by protesting.
Marching through the Capital: Students’ close-up view of the National Guard
The restaurant’s Southern comfort food is a favorite for many travelers who spend long hours on the road. However, the public online criticized Cracker Barrel’s recent logo change for being “woke.”
"Go woke, go broke": politics' effect on branding
Boys Soccer beats Quince Orchard 1–0 in overtime to win regional finals
Boys Soccer beats Quince Orchard 1–0 in overtime to win regional finals
“I’m from Iceland, but I feel truly like Washington D.C. is a hometown for me,” Laufey said. “I’m getting so emotional because I started my music project here from my bedroom.”
Laufey enchants at Capital One Arena
That same summer, Liverpool made a series of less expensive transfers that would eventually help them qualify for the Champions League in the following season. Three of those players — Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip — would go on to stay at Liverpool for over five years, helping win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.
The Lion of Wall Street: how the English Premier League has achieved financial domination
While the vast majority of protesters in the Chevy Chase area were adults, many middle and high school students were also present. 
'No Kings' protests draw thousands across DMV against Trump policies
About the Contributors
Benjamin Levy
Benjamin Levy, Pressbox Director/Fact Checker/Rutabaga Editor-in-Chief
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I would live in the cast in firelight universe where I would have access to magic and everyone else would too Of the stories you’ve written for The B&W, which one is your favorite? Why the movie rating system is F’d up
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus