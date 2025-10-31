The Lion of Wall Street: how the English Premier League has achieved financial domination

In 2016, Paul Pogba and Manchester United shook the world of soccer transfers. With Pogba’s $116 million move from the Italian club Juventus, he became the most expensive player in history. Many initially questioned the transfer, as they believed that money wasn’t a guarantee for success.

“The game is about playing together. Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently,” said then-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a 2016 press conference. “I would even do it differently if I could spend that money.”

That same summer, Liverpool made a series of less expensive transfers that would eventually help them qualify for the Champions League in the following season. Three of those players — Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Joel Matip — would go on to stay at Liverpool for over five years, helping win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Now, a different philosophy seems to be guiding Liverpool’s moves in the transfer market. This summer alone, three of their signings — Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike — have surpassed the $100 million threshold.

Story continues below advertisement

Liverpool isn’t the only high-spending team in England this year. Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen was the only non-English team among Europe’s top 10 spenders this summer. As most of the world’s best-performing players are in the Premier League, the league benefits from increased revenue and viewership. However, this success often comes at the expense of other leagues, which are finding it increasingly difficult to compete financially with England’s top clubs.

Europe’s top leagues have concentrated the world’s top talent for decades. In the late 1990s and 2000s, young phenoms like Ronaldo Nazario, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo all left their home countries at young ages and later became global stars in top leagues in France, Spain and England.

These leagues also spread the world’s most expensive transfers. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s transfers to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 remain the two most expensive transfers of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo’s moves to Real Madrid in 2009 and Juventus in 2018 both surpassed $100 million. In pursuit of replacing Neymar’s talent, Barcelona spent over $400 million combined in the next two years on Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann.

Since the start of the 2020s, however, the Premier League has dominated the transfer scene, as English teams have carried out all seven most expensive transfers since 2020.

The 2023 Champions League Final between English Manchester City and Italian Inter Milan showed the contrast in financial power between the top clubs in different European leagues. City’s lineup featured signings in the $100 million range, like center-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones, midfielders Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne and forwards Jack Grealish, and Erling Haaland. In contrast, Inter’s most expensive player that night was defender Milan Skriniar, who joined from fellow Serie A side Sampdoria for $34 million in 2017. City went on to win that match, with Rodri scoring the game’s only goal.

Europe’s other top leagues are also struggling to keep their homegrown talent. Historically, powerhouse countries like Italy and Germany have had success with domestic players, with each national team having won 4 World Cup titles. Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad didn’t feature any players from foreign clubs. Germany, which Italy defeated in the semifinal, featured two. Currently, both of these countries are often unable to have their brightest young talents stay. Italy recently lost starters like Federico Chiesa, Sandro Tonali, Destiny Udogie and Riccardo Calafiori to English clubs. Across the Alps, Germany lost starlets Wirtz and Nick Woltemade for a combined $200 million this past summer.

According to Paul Gorst, Liverpool Echo’s correspondent, one of the most important factors in this disparity is the gap in broadcasting revenue between the Premier League and other European leagues.

“The latest TV deal, which was agreed in December of 2023, is worth 6.7 billion pounds, and there is no doubt that figure will rise when it comes to being negotiated once more,” Gorst said. “When you’re a giant of the division, like Liverpool, with annual revenues of upwards of 600 million pounds, it means you can spend and spend big.”

The 20 teams split broadcasting revenue more evenly compared to other top European leagues. For example, reports indicated that the bottom team in the Premier League in 2019, Huddersfield Town, earned more TV revenue than European powerhouses like Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

The Premier League is notable for attracting some of the wealthiest owners in club soccer. Affluent Middle Eastern countries own some clubs, like Manchester City and Newcastle. Investors who own clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal also hold stakes in other top-level teams, both in soccer and in other sports. Gorst said TV money is a big factor in this phenomenon.

“The Premier League is able to attract wealthy owners because of the money that is awash at the top of English football,” Gorst said. “That is what attracts billionaire hedge funds, oil-rich nation states and public investment funds of one of the wealthiest countries on earth.”

This revenue gap means foreign clubs are able to demand a higher price for outgoing players when English teams come knocking. Recently, midtable Premier League teams like Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham, Brighton and Nottingham Forest have all bought players for fees of around 30 to 45 million pounds. Gorst said that as long as English teams have money that they are comfortable spending, they will continue to dominate spending in the European transfer market.

Although the concentration of talent benefits the Premier League, other leagues across Europe and the world have and will continue to struggle to attract and keep the world’s best young talents.

“In the 1990s, so many superstars of the world game plied their trade in Italy or Spain, which is happening less and less,” Gorst said. “In terms of world football, that financial disparity cannot be healthy.”