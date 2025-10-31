The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

‘No Kings’ protests draw thousands across DMV against Trump policies

By Leo Moseman and Benjamin Levy
October 27, 2025
While the vast majority of protesters in the Chevy Chase area were adults, many middle and high school students were also present. 

Thousands of people protested the Trump administration’s policies throughout the DMV area on Oct. 18 in an event organizers dubbed “No Kings.” Some of the protests took place in Chevy Chase, Silver Spring, on the National Mall and outside the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. 

Indivisible, an organization devoted to peacefully mobilizing people to build democracy, organized the protests and estimated that around 7 million people participated nationwide. The movement previously held major protests in June under the same name. 

Protesters cited a variety of grievances with the Trump Administration, including ICE raids on local communities, attacks on higher education, opposition to  diversity, equity and inclusion and pride initiatives, firings of government workers, suppression of dissenting speech and what they described as unconstitutional actions. 

Eighth grader Alexis Stark from Washington Latin Public Charter School said she participated in the protests because of  how the Trump Administration’s actions have affected her personally. 

“I know that my parents are at risk of losing their jobs,” Stark said. “And I have friends who aren’t able to come back into this country to go to school.”

Many protesters expressed concern about ICE action in the county. In September, two ICE agents arrested two people at the front of Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring during morning drop-off. 

Seventh graders Natalie Kaufman and Blue Alon-Woocher from Eastern Middle School said the recent ICE arrests outside their school was traumatic for their community and motivated them to protest. 

While the vast majority of protesters in the Chevy Chase area were adults, many middle and high school students were also present. Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School freshman Talia Gerstle attended and said showing up matters. 

“Something we should all do is go out and protest things that we know shouldn’t be happening within our country,” Gerstle said. 

