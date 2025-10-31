The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Community mourns the loss of 11-year-old killed in school bus collision

By Daniel Antonioli
October 27, 2025
via Instagram @wtopnews
An MCPS school bus hit and killed 11-year-old girl Summer Lim on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Rockville, MD. Lim, a sixth grader biking home from Earle B. Wood Middle School, was hit by the school bus at the intersection of Russett Road and Bauer Drive.

First responders found Lim at the rear of the bus after being called around 3:15 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor spoke to the community about the incident and offered his condolences to Lim’s family. 

“No words can truly capture the pain that our school community is feeling at this time,” Taylor said. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare and every educator’s greatest fear.”

The bus was turning right from Bauer Drive onto Russett Road when it collided with Lim. Satellite imagery shows existing pedestrian markings at the intersection.

Junior Avnish Awasthi said the news of Lim’s death has deeply affected the community.

“It’s a very tragic event,” Awasthi said. “I was shocked to see the news, and it’s really sad to see something like this happen.”

Sarah Chung, a family friend of the Lims, started a GoFundMe on Oct. 14 to help the Lims and cover funeral costs. The donation page had an initial goal of $70,000, but has raised nearly $100,000 as of Oct. 26.

“Summer loved drawing — she was an amazing artist, enjoyed reading books, loved the outdoors, athletics, and most of all, loved spending time with her family and friends,” Chung wrote in the GoFundMe. “This fundraiser will help cover funeral services, to celebrate Summer’s life, and also provide support for her family in the difficult weeks ahead.”

On Oct. 10, counselors, psychologists and support staff went to Earle B. Wood Middle School to offer support to those in need. MCPS Spokesperson Liliana López said counseling would be available for as long as necessary.

Awasthi said seeing the GoFundMe and all the support the Lim family received reminded him of the importance of a strong community.

“It’s nice to see a community come together despite a tragic event like this,” Awasthi said. “I think it really shows how close people are to each other and how far they are willing to go to support each other.”

