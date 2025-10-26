Boys Soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in regional semi-finals

The boys’ soccer team demolished Gaithersburg 6–0 on Friday, advancing to the regional finals vs Quince Orchard.

The Vikes got off to a great start in the game, with senior Ignacio Aguilar scoring a penalty goal to make the score 1–0. Soon after the first goal, Pablo Kobeh doubled the lead with a finesse shot. Whitman was dominating completely, and almost always had the ball in the Gaithersburg half. Junior Matteo Puchol made the game 3–0 when he tapped in an easy goal following a rocket off the goalpost by senior Endric Lotsch. However, things became scary for Whitman when a questionable slide tackle by junior goalkeeper Ziggy Powell resulted in a yellow card for Powell and a penalty kick for Gaithersburg. Junior goalkeeper Elad Nahoom had to come into the game for Powell, and Gaithersburg hit in wide left to stay scoreless. Whitman went into halftime with a 3–0 lead.

It was more of the same in the second half for the Vikes. Lotsch scored two goals to make it 5–0. Junior Jake Le Hir scored the final goal of the game to make it a resounding 6–0 win for Whitman. The defense played amazingly for the entire game, and the Vikes earned a clean sheet.

Whitman looks to win the regional finals as they play QO at home on Tuesday, October 28, at 6:45 p.m.