Girls soccer defeats Churchill 1–0 in overtime to advance in playoffs

The girls’ soccer team (8–2–3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6-6–1) 1–0 at home Wednesday night, a hard-fought victory to advance in the first round of the playoffs.

Churchill brought intense energy right out of the gate, making for a fiery matchup. Both teams immediately fought hard for possession and played extremely aggressively. Despite having multiple chances throughout the first half, neither the Vikes nor the Bulldogs were able to capitalize. Senior goalie Sophia McCormick kept the Vikes in the game, making multiple impressive saves. McCormick saved shots to both the top and bottom corners, staying composed against the Churchill pressure.

The aggressive gameplay continued in the second half, with the two teams continuing to trade off shots on goal. With seven minutes remaining, junior Maika Lotsch scored a would’ve—been goal that was called off for offsides. Both defenses held strong for the remainder of regulation, and the game went into overtime still tied 0-0. In overtime, the Vikes maintained possession and had multiple chances that were snuffed out by the Bulldog defense. The clock ticked down, and the game appeared to be going into penalties, until, with three seconds left, sophomore Laila Blunt scored off a cross from sophomore Sofia Tomita, winning the game for the Vikes and sending them to the second round of the playoffs in dramatic fashion.

The Vikes will go on to face the QO Cougars in the second round of the playoffs, who they tied with 0–0 when they faced off earlier in the season. The game will be played on Saturday, October 25, at 2 p.m.