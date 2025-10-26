The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls soccer defeats Churchill 1–0 in overtime to advance in playoffs

By Max Wolf
October 24, 2025
Annie Rivers

The girls’ soccer team (8–2–3) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (6-6–1) 1–0 at home Wednesday night, a hard-fought victory to advance in the first round of the playoffs.

Churchill brought intense energy right out of the gate, making for a fiery matchup. Both teams immediately fought hard for possession and played extremely aggressively. Despite having multiple chances throughout the first half, neither the Vikes nor the Bulldogs were able to capitalize. Senior goalie Sophia McCormick kept the Vikes in the game, making multiple impressive saves. McCormick saved shots to both the top and bottom corners, staying composed against the Churchill pressure.

The aggressive gameplay continued in the second half, with the two teams continuing to trade off shots on goal. With seven minutes remaining, junior Maika Lotsch scored a would’ve—been goal that was called off for offsides. Both defenses held strong for the remainder of regulation, and the game went into overtime still tied 0-0. In overtime, the Vikes maintained possession and had multiple chances that were snuffed out by the Bulldog defense. The clock ticked down, and the game appeared to be going into penalties, until, with three seconds left, sophomore Laila Blunt scored off a cross from sophomore Sofia Tomita, winning the game for the Vikes and sending them to the second round of the playoffs in dramatic fashion.

The Vikes will go on to face the QO Cougars in the second round of the playoffs, who they tied with 0–0 when they faced off earlier in the season. The game will be played on Saturday, October 25, at 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Tune in to Pressbox as Girls soccer takes on QO in the Regional semifinals.
Tune in to Pressbox as Girls soccer takes on QO in the Regional semifinals.
My favorite benefit of the job was being able to watch the games after my shift. Typically, my shift ended either in the middle of the 5th inning or 90 minutes after the first pitch, so I still had time to enjoy most of the game.
Inside the Ballpark: What I learned working for the Baltimore Orioles
Field hockey dominates Poolesville 3–0 to wrap up the regular season
Field hockey dominates Poolesville 3–0 to wrap up the regular season
The Lerners have been wonderful stewards of D.C.’s most recent baseball franchise, but their time must come to an end to spark life back into Nationals Park.
The Nationals' downfall: what needs to change
Beat the Machine, NFL week 7 | B&W Sports Podcast
Beat the Machine, NFL week 7 | B&W Sports Podcast
Last spring, Wrexham Association Football Club made history when it became the first English team to ever secure three straight promotions. Wrexham is now embarking on its first season in the Championship in 43 years, despite becoming a professional club only four years ago. 
Hollywood money, Welsh pride: Inside Wrexham’s record-breaking rise under Ryan Reynolds
About the Contributors
Max Wolf
Max Wolf, Sports Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I’d definitely choose to live in the Star Wars universe; I feel like I’d make a very good Jedi
Annie Rivers, Photojournalist