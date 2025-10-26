Democracy Behind Bars: Why prisoners should be able to vote while incarcerated

For centuries, Americans have fought for their government; from declaring independence from European powers to forming the nation’s democracy, society has highly valued equality of opportunity. The right to vote was a crucial yet long-awaited liberty for many marginalized groups in history, starting with poor, non-property-owning white men, extending to African American men, and finally reaching women. By 1920, almost all citizens had the right to vote — except those behind bars.

In Maryland, the democratic process still excludes the incarcerated populations. While states and districts like Maine, Vermont and Washington, D.C. allow felons to vote while incarcerated, prisoners in Maryland lose this right during incarceration. This policy restricts them from voicing their concerns through the political process.

Although Maryland law allows prisoners serving probation or parole to vote, it still denies thousands of residents the chance to participate in democracy and reduces them to their conviction or felony. The inclusion of convicted felons in the voting population would empower imprisoned citizens to feel like they have a role in the lawmaking process and reflect the primary goal of imprisonment: to reintegrate criminals into society. The Maryland government should allow incarcerated citizens to vote while serving their time, strengthening their voice in national and state decisions and assisting with the rehabilitation process.

Historically, society has criticized the legal system for its widespread bias against marginalized groups, particularly the Black community. The Vera Institute, a nonprofit organization founded in 1961, estimates that 1 in 13 Black Americans doesn’t have the right to vote, both in and out of prison, due to past convictions, around four times the rate of other Americans.

U.S. History and Social Justice teacher Sheryl Freedman said there are racial disparities in the criminal justice system. According to her, a lot of people view the prison system as an extension of systems of enslavement, citing the constitutional exception that allows slavery as a punishment for crime.

“The loophole in the 13th Amendment has disproportionately impacted communities of color, more specifically African Americans,” Freedman said. “And so what that’s done is eliminated a huge sector of the population who have access to voting rights.”

Injustices in the prison system give rise to disenfranchisement, which remains a major issue. Not only is denying prisoners voting rights immoral, but it’s also a barrier to minority participation in democracy, further silencing their voices.

Voting is one of the most important actions that people impacted by the justice system can participate in. Restoring voting rights improves the re-entry process for convicts because it gives them a sense of belonging and confirmation that their voice matters to the government. The purpose of prison is to recondition criminals, and giving them the right to vote has the potential to accelerate this process. In doing so, encouraging rehabilitation aids in reducing recidivism — the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend.

Bryan Lee Miller, Ph.D., an associate professor at Clemson University and Fulbright Scholar, and Joseph F Spillane, Ph.D., a professor of history at the University of Florida and expert on prison reform, collaborated to explore this topic. Together, the authors conducted 54 in-depth interviews with convicts living in Florida to study their reintegration successes and identify connections between reduced reoffending and voting. A significant portion of respondents saw voting restrictions as an obstacle to their reintegration, explaining that not being able to vote could impact their community within and outside of prison. Thirty-nine percent of respondents connected their inability to be law-abiding citizens with their inability to vote. Restoring voting rights in prison would ensure that convicts feel enabled and responsible, which contributes to reducing the chances of returning to criminal behavior after release.

Despite the impact of disenfranchisement, there is a large amount of support toward restricting or outright denying prisoners’ voting rights. Those who oppose giving voting rights to prisoners contend that criminals, who violate the law, should not have a say in governmental proceedings.

Although some may argue that allowing felons to vote could significantly corrupt the government and political decision-making, evidence shows their impact would be minimal. In fact, incarcerated individuals represent less than 1% of America’s population, meaning their participation would not substantially change election outcomes but rather strengthen democratic inclusion.

Though the process may be slow, the concept of reenfranchising incarcerated citizens is getting closer to becoming a reality. In February, Maryland legislator Delegate Jheanelle K. Wilkins tried to pass House Bill 710, which would require the State Board of Elections to offer a toll-free voter hotline for incarcerated individuals to receive voting information, request materials and report violations. It would also alter the law to grant voter eligibility to people convicted of a felony who are serving a court-ordered sentence.

U.S. Government and Politics teacher Richard Obando said the bill shows the potential for gradual change in limiting the large number of incarcerated individuals in the U.S.

“There are a lot of reforms that can happen to both reduce that number and keep the country safe at the same time,” Obando said. “We just haven’t explored all of them, or they’re not politically popular enough to be explored.”

Unfortunately, House Bill 710 died in committee, meaning it didn’t move forward in debate or receive a vote by the full legislature, proving that significant resistance still exists toward expanding voting rights for convicted felons.

The right to vote is a cornerstone of American democracy, yet Maryland’s current laws restrict it. Allowing prisoners to vote while serving their sentences not only aligns with the rehabilitative purpose of incarceration but also provides a sense of agency and security that can reduce recidivism. Restoring voting rights in prison addresses deeper inequalities, especially the racial disparities that continue to shape the criminal justice system.

By enfranchising incarcerated citizens, Maryland can reaffirm the democratic ideals it claims to stand for, striving toward a society where every voice is valued and heard.