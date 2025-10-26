MCPS Redistricting enters final phase amid community concerns

Changing school boundaries can have lasting effects on communities, affecting social networks and community development. School redistricting involves reworking neighborhood school zones to equitably distribute students across different schools.

The fourth phase of MCPS’s boundary study concluded on Oct. 6 as part of a process that will adjust school districts for the 2027-2028 school year to reduce student populations at schools running close to or above their capacities. The changes come as Charles W. Woodward High School prepares to reopen after declining enrollment forced its closure in 1987.

Its reopening is expected to reduce overcrowding at Walter Johnson High School and the five Downcounty Consortium high schools: Montgomery Blair, Albert Einstein, John F. Kennedy, Northwood and Wheaton. The Montgomery County Board of Education (BOE) is choosing from four realignment options that would affect 19 high schools, including Whitman. A separate study is also in process to prepare for the opening of Crown High School and the expansion of Damascus High School.

Due to boundary changes under Option 2 and Option 3 in phase four of the studies, certain neighborhoods zoned to send children to Whitman through Burning Tree and Bradley Hills Elementary Schools could be moved into the Walter Johnson or Bethesda Chevy-Chase clusters. Some families have raised concerns about the impact on their children’s safety and education.

Reena Samantaray leads Bradley Hills Together, a partner of the Bradley Hills Parent Teacher Association supporting Option 1 and Option 4. With children in elementary, middle and high school in the Whitman cluster, she said the boundary changes are a prominent concern. These options maintain the Bradley Hills community’s current boundaries.

Greentree Road currently serves as the boundary between the Pyle and North Bethesda Middle School zones. Under Option 2, the line would shift to Huntington Parkway, which would divert Samantaray’s neighborhood, Hillmead, to North Bethesda Middle School and divide the Bradley Hills community. Middle school students would then need to cross Greentree Road every day to get to school.

“We’re really proud of Whitman’s incredible academic reputation, teachers and community,” Samantaray said. “The top concerns, though, have always been about safety, stability and keeping our Bradley Hills community together as students go on to middle and high school.”

Students walking to school has become a topic of concern for parents. So far in 2025, three non-motorist injury crashes have been reported on Greentree Road, including two at the Ewing Drive intersection, a pedestrian crossing point. Since 2015, police have recorded 21 incidents at this intersection. Huntington Parkway, the current boundary, has had 32 incidents over the same period across the main road and its intersections.

As the community engagement chair of the Hillmead Citizens’ Association, Samantaray drafted a letter expressing strong support for Option 1 and secondary support for Option 4 to members of the BOE. She also raised concerns for students from The Greentree Shelter, a homeless shelter operated by the National Center for Children and Families.

Located in an affluent area, the shelter’s residents benefit from various social advantages, such as higher-quality schools and additional social capital, caring for about 115 children annually. Despite its location on the side of Greentree Road that feeds into Walter Johnson, the shelter has been part of the Whitman cluster for decades.

For the 2025-2026 school year, U.S. News and World Report ranked Whitman the number one high school in Montgomery County and second overall in Maryland, demonstrating its strong academic discipline and access to resources. School instruction time, considered an aspect of school resources, is positively associated with the resilience of economically disadvantaged students. Resilience is defined in the study as positive adjustments made by students facing socioeconomic adversity. The study also found that a student’s likelihood of resilience increases with the number of extracurricular activities offered in the school.

Students’ academic skills and level of learning, measured by standardized test scores, also increase with higher-achieving peers. This is another factor that policymakers consider in school reassignments to improve educational outcomes.

Pyle 8th grader Julia Carmichael said that she knows some classmates who moved specifically to attend Whitman.

“People at my school do talk about the school switching,” Carmichael said. “They don’t want it to happen. I would have to leave all the people I have grown up with throughout the years.”

Changing schools can negatively affect the academic achievement not only of the switching student, but also the students who remain at a school. New students who fill in these vacant enrollment slots require more attention from teachers, leading to decreased teacher availability for the rest of the class.

Senior Charlie Levine said he has friends who are at risk of being reassigned schools, and it’s important that he remains with a group of people throughout his school years.

“I would be separated from the community that I’ve grown up with and become accustomed to,” Levine said.

In addition to separating Bradley Hills, Option 2 would split articulation across 17 other elementary schools across the county. Option 3 would break up continuous zoning, assigning some students to schools farther from their homes. According to an MCPS survey conducted in Phase 2 of the boundary study, over 90% of respondents said school proximity to student homes was important. This could add more travel time for Whitman students and families.

Phase five of the boundary study began on Oct. 6, finalizing options and beginning implementation plans for Pre-K and elementary schools. Bradley Hills Together garnered nearly 1,500 signatures on an online petition to keep Bradley Hills in a single feeder pattern with Pyle and Whitman. All four phase five options keep Bradley Hills students in the Whitman cluster.

Another online petition, created by members of the Winston Churchill High School cluster, gathered almost 2,500 signatures to keep Wayside Elementary School in a similar feeder pattern through Hoover Middle School and Churchill. The petition cited commuting and students’ emotional well-being as the main concerns if part of the school were to be divided into the Wootton High School cluster.

Samantaray said the community’s neighborhood associations have been very engaged and MCPS has been very open to feedback during the process.

“It has actually been inspiring to see how quickly families mobilize when it’s about their community and their children’s well-being,” Samantaray said. “I’ve met so many new neighbors and community members who have helped us to raise awareness about the boundary study and offer support.”