Photo of the Day, 10/21: Language Cafe celebrates Diwali

The Whitman Language Cafe hosted a Diwali celebration during lunch in the Commons on Oct. 21, featuring food, music and decor.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights. The five-day holiday, which originated in India, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Other religions like Jainism, Sikhism and some sects of Buddhism celebrate similar variants.

Junior Leela Patel assisted with the event, bringing dishes like mumra and puri. Patel said she used an Indian grocery store and her grandmother’s help to gather various snacks.

“They’re not just from one part of India,” Patel said. “It’s South Indian, North Indian and more.”

In addition to food, volunteers helped set up tables and Diwali decorations on the stage. Traditional music played on a speaker, completing the festive spirit. Many students lined up to try the different snacks.

Sophomore Alexis Bett attended the celebration after seeing it in the Commons and said she enjoyed it.

“I think it’s really cool,” Bett said. “There are a lot of foods here I haven’t seen before.”

Whitman’s language department founded the World Language Cafe in 2022 to organize monthly events celebrating the school’s diverse student body. Past events include Hispanic Heritage Month, Turkish Independence Day and International Night.

Language Cafe co-Presidents Sylvie Cohen and Zoey Rees said they partner with students and cultural clubs to organize these events.

“We want people to feel included in the Whitman environment and see that they’re being represented,” Cohen said. “It’s also a fun community builder.”