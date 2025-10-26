The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 10/21: Language Cafe celebrates Diwali

By Ellie Xu
October 22, 2025
Traditional music played on a speaker, completing the festive spirit. Many students lined up to try the different snacks.
Traditional music played on a speaker, completing the festive spirit. Many students lined up to try the different snacks.

The Whitman Language Cafe hosted a Diwali celebration during lunch in the Commons on Oct. 21, featuring food, music and decor.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights. The five-day holiday, which originated in India, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Other religions like Jainism, Sikhism and some sects of Buddhism celebrate similar variants.

Junior Leela Patel assisted with the event, bringing dishes like mumra and puri. Patel said she used an Indian grocery store and her grandmother’s help to gather various snacks.

“They’re not just from one part of India,” Patel said. “It’s South Indian, North Indian and more.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to food, volunteers helped set up tables and Diwali decorations on the stage. Traditional music played on a speaker, completing the festive spirit. Many students lined up to try the different snacks.

Sophomore Alexis Bett attended the celebration after seeing it in the Commons and said she enjoyed it.

“I think it’s really cool,” Bett said. “There are a lot of foods here I haven’t seen before.”

Whitman’s language department founded the World Language Cafe in 2022 to organize monthly events celebrating the school’s diverse student body. Past events include Hispanic Heritage Month, Turkish Independence Day and International Night. 

Language Cafe co-Presidents Sylvie Cohen and Zoey Rees said they partner with students and cultural clubs to organize these events.

“We want people to feel included in the Whitman environment and see that they’re being represented,” Cohen said. “It’s also a fun community builder.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The outing marks the first club gathering of the year outside of school and is one of the more anticipated events, according to Best Buddies Treasurer Emmie Rich.
Best Buddies visits Butler's Orchard for annual pumpkin patch trip
Changing schools can negatively affect the academic achievement not only of the switching student, but also the students who remain at a school. New students who fill in these vacant enrollment slots require more attention from teachers, leading to decreased teacher availability for the rest of the class.
MCPS Redistricting enters final phase amid community concerns
Montgomery County signed a contract with Vitronic and began installing 140 new speed cameras and 76 red-light cameras in early October.
MoCo updates its Vision Zero program
UMBC is located outside Baltimore’s city center and has more private parking available for visitors. MCPS moved the ceremony hoping for smoother transportation and more accessible parking for all attendees.
MCPS relocates 2026 graduation ceremonies to UMBC
Montgomery County signed a contract with Vitronic and began installing 140 new speed cameras and 76 red-light cameras in early October.
MCPS hosts AI training sessions for teachers
Greenberg has served as a peer buddy in Whitman’s Best Buddies program since freshman year, connecting with students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Whitman junior Andie Greenberg wins national golfing award for advocacy
About the Contributor
Ellie Xu
Ellie Xu, News Writer
Grade 11 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Harry Potter universe