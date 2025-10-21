Inside the Ballpark: What I learned working for the Baltimore Orioles

Since I can remember, I’ve been a massive Baltimore Orioles fan. Every trip to Oriole Park at Camden Yards felt special: the roar of the crowd during the anthem, the booming “O” echoing across the stadium and the crack of the bat sending balls flying onto Eutaw Street. From electric playoff atmospheres to moments of pure Orioles magic, the team has always been a part of my identity.

Growing up, my dream was to work for the Orioles, and when it became time for me to apply for a job, I knew I had to make this dream come true. I first discovered the opportunity while browsing the Orioles’ job postings online. A box office position caught my eye. It involved selling tickets to fans during games, which meant I could be at the ballpark every night the team played. In April, I contacted Eric, the senior manager at the Orioles box office, about applying. Soon after, he wrote me back and we set up an interview.

Even though the interview wasn’t difficult, it was still nerve-wracking as this was my first job interview. I was proud of how it went, and a week later, I received an email notifying me that I got the job. I was ecstatic when I got the news; I was finally going to work for my favorite team. Even though it was a smaller job, it was my first step into what I hope my future will look like. I responded to set up my onboarding process and started my first day on June 16.

The day arrived. I drove to Oriole Park wearing a polo shirt and khakis to meet my boss. I quickly learned the process: ask where the customer wants to sit, share the price, process payment and collect their number for the fully-digital tickets. The shifts were typically four hours long and started around two hours before the first pitch. I worked every other week.

Working for the Orioles came with plenty of perks. I was able to interact with hundreds of passionate Orioles fans and discuss the team dynamics and performance each game. My new job also gave me a 50% discount on concessions and a 40% percent discount on team store apparel, both of which I used often.

My favorite benefit of the job was being able to watch the games after my shift. Typically, my shift ended either in the middle of the 5th inning or 90 minutes after the first pitch, so I still had time to enjoy most of the game. Some of my favorite memories included watching the Orioles score 22 runs against the Tampa Bay Rays — the most runs the Orioles have scored in 25 years — and witnessing three straight home runs against the Texas Rangers, a feat that hadn’t happened in nearly a decade.

One of my favorite memories from working at Camden Yards was selling tickets to a veteran. I gave him his discount and thanked him for his service, and then we talked about his experiences in the military and the Orioles’ history as a team. This interaction stuck with me because I realized that I had met so many people from different walks of life, all uniting at the stadium for the shared love of baseball.

Working for the Orioles this summer brought me some unforgettable moments. Talking about baseball with fans and other coworkers brought me great joy since there aren’t as many big baseball fans in my typical day-to-day life. By the end of the summer, I could strike up conversations with anyone — an ability that will help me far beyond sports. The people I met changed my life for the better, and being at the stadium for countless games has made me an even bigger baseball fan. Working for the Orioles wasn’t just a summer job; it was a glimpse into the world I’ve always dreamed of, and a reminder of why baseball will always feel like home to me.