Beyond the classroom: why Whitman needs JROTC

At Whitman, rigorous academics seem like the priority. Approximately 85% of students take AP classes, and many go on to attend prestigious colleges. Students spend hours each night completing homework and often compare test scores with one another. While there’s no doubt that Whitman builds some of the strongest students academically, the administration makes limited efforts to help students grow as individuals.

Whitman has no shortage of academic support, offering numerous supplementary services, including the Writing Center and Math Workroom. Although these resources help students perfect their essays and ace their tests, they overlook the need for social and emotional development in high school.

Programs like Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) exist to bridge this gap. JROTC is a high school program sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces and taken as an elective class. Retired servicemembers teach cadets to be effective leaders and responsible citizens through a mix of classroom instruction and recreational activities. Schools can partner with the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Army to establish a program at their campus. To emphasize personal growth outside of academics, Whitman should offer the JROTC elective.

Several MCPS high schools already have their own JROTC programs. John F. Kennedy High School is among them, offering a Navy chapter. Jackson, one of its cadets, told Kennedy he enjoys the program’s range of leadership opportunities and activities.

“NJROTC has shaped me into a well-developed leader with confidence in what I am capable of accomplishing,” Jackson said.

The JROTC curriculum focuses on developing skills in problem solving, civics, teamwork and communication. Cadets apply what they learn to real-world situations through community service, field trips and drill competitions.

Captain Chan H. Shin, the senior naval science instructor for Paint Branch High School’s NJROTC program, says cadets participate in leadership and functional roles to challenge themselves.

“I have seen some very quiet and introverted cadets become a leader who takes initiative and takes charge,” Shin said.

JROTC’s structured environment improves students’ behavior and discipline, resulting in cadets experiencing fewer disciplinary problems compared to their peers. The program also emphasizes physical well-being through regular conditioning and fitness tests, contributing to a healthier lifestyle. For students who lack structure in their day-to-day lives outside of school, JROTC can provide an incentive for achievement.

While JROTC’s main focus is to help cadets mature personally, the program also encourages academic excellence. According to an Army-sponsored study on the effects of JROTC participation, students who take part in the program have higher attendance rates and GPAs than those who don’t and are more likely to graduate high school.

Since high school students commonly pursue a college degree, they often have limited exposure to other career paths. JROTC offers students a glimpse of military life by mimicking its standards, exposing a pathway that doesn’t necessarily require a college degree.

“Truly unique opportunities offered to JROTC cadets are exposure to career and educational opportunities with the U.S. military and government,” Shin said. “That includes both as uniformed servicemembers and civilians.”

Some argue that JROTC programs glamorize the military lifestyle and pressure students who aren’t ready for its rigor. In a 2022 New York Times article, students across the country reported that schools pushed them into the program without their consent, and its textbooks downplayed the U.S. government’s historical faults such as their mistakes in the Vietnam War.

Despite these allegations, JROTC remains an optional program and students who participate in it have no obligation to join the military. In fact, only around 20% of cadets enlist after graduation. The program’s focus is not to promote future military service, but rather to instill similar values and skills.

With its driven students and outstanding academics, Whitman would thrive with a program like JROTC. Students could become more responsible academically, grow into confident young adults and develop skills applicable to any future career. Administrators should apply for the program now to allow students to become the best versions of themselves, both academically and in the real world.