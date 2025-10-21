The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Field hockey dominates Poolesville 3–0 to wrap up the regular season

By Theodore Dupree
October 21, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (10–2) took care of business on the road against the Poolesville Falcons (3–8), coming away with a 3–0 victory in their last game of the regular season.

The first quarter was a stalemate with neither team being able to get much going offensively. However, the Vikes broke the deadlock in the second quarter in emphatic fashion. Freshman Antonia Parrado continued her goal-scoring ways and put the Vikes ahead early in the period. Junior Kate Megary was the next Viking to score, and senior Emma Foscarini added another goal before halftime.

Whitman’s defense held strong throughout the second half as they shut down Poolesville’s offense for their sixth shutout win in a row. 

The Vikes finished the regular season with an impressive 10–2 record and will start their playoff campaign later in the week when they face BCC at home on Thursday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m.

