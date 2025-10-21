The Nationals’ downfall: what needs to change

Another 162-game Major League Baseball (MLB) season is in the books, and the Washington Nationals have stumbled their way to a subpar record yet again. The franchise, which reached baseball’s mountaintop just six years ago, is firmly stuck in a rut. It’s natural to blame the poor on-field performance on the players or manager, but the Nats’ problems are rooted far deeper in the organization.

The team’s owners, the Lerner family, are no longer suitable to lead the franchise and should sell the Nats. While the Lerners led the Nats to a World Series title and four divisional titles in their first 13 years owning the team, they have been unable to replicate that level of success in their last six seasons.

After winning the World Series in 2019, the Nats began their trek to the bottom of the MLB. Their struggles began in the 2020 season, which the COVID-19 pandemic shortened, as injuries and poor bullpen play resulted in teamwide underperformance. They failed to make the postseason, despite the league expanding the number of teams in the playoffs from 10 to 16 for that season.

In 2021, the Nats started the year well with free agent signings Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber playing tremendously alongside stars Max Scherzer, Juan Soto and Trea Turner. Unfortunately, after a rocky July, where the Nats went 8-18, the organization decided to sell at the trade deadline. The Nationals traded Scherzer and Turner to the Dodgers, while they traded Schwarber to the Red Sox. Many Nats fans expected these moves, as the team was aging and had no real shot at contending for another World Series. They finished that season with a 65–97 record, marking the beginning of what would become a seemingly never-ending rebuild.

In 2022, the Nats fell short of expectations again, finishing the season with a 55–107 record and missing the playoffs. Still, a primary goal for the season was to sign a long-term deal with 22-year-old superstar Juan Soto, who joined the big-league roster at just 18 years old. He soon became the Nats’ next superstar after having been a major contributor to their 2019 World Series victory. However, a leaked report revealed that Soto had declined a contract extension worth over $400 million, which began a dispute between Soto and the Nats. Soto wanted increased income, which the Nats were unwilling to provide, and the opportunity to play for a contender. So, with half a year left on his deal, the Nats sent him to the Padres at the deadline for a massive haul of prospects.

Although Nats’ fans initially met the trade with anger and dismay, they now view the decision as a success, being one of the few positives to emerge from the Nats’ rebuild so far. The Nats received then-prospects shortstop CJ Abrams, lefty pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell III and pitcher Jarlin Susana. Abrams is arguably a top 10 shortstop in the league, Wood and Gore were all-stars this season and Hassell is an everyday player for the Nats. Susana has dealt with injuries and is still in the minor leagues, but has the potential to become one of the Nats’ best starting pitchers.

A cycle of signing offseason free agents, falling short of expectations, selling at the trade deadline and bringing up prospects has repeated itself every season since the World Series. This season, however, the team finally opted for a change and fired longtime manager Davey Martinez along with general manager Mike Rizzo. The timing for the decision was questionable, as it was just a week before the MLB Draft, where the Nats held the first pick. Bench coach Miguel Cairo took over as interim manager, and the Nats named Mike DeBartolo as interim general manager. DeBartolo selected high-school shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick in the draft. Willits has played well in the minors so far, but the Nats’ true plague rests at the ownership level.

The Lerner family bought the Nats from the MLB in 2006 and has overseen almost 20 years of ups and downs. The Lerners have never been big spenders, but they tend to splurge on a free agent every few years. After the Lerners fired him, Rizzo wasn’t shy about discussing the difficulties of working with them.

The Lerners’ stinginess has only gotten worse in recent years as MLB salaries have skyrocketed, resulting in the Nats being unable to compete for free agents or afford to extend their own players. Last offseason, rumors linked the Nats to several big free agents, most notably Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. However, they failed to make a major splash yet again. Nats fans also speculate that the ballclub will trade superstar James Wood rather than extend him, which would continue their reluctance to spend.

The longer the Lerners hold onto the team, the more their legacy fades. The late Ted Lerner, who passed away two years ago, handed operations over to his son Mark Lerner in 2018. Mark explored selling the Nats in 2022, but announced they were no longer for sale last year. The time to sell is now, not just for the Lerners, but for loyal Nats fans, who deserve better than what the Lerners have given them in recent years.

Selling the team is only one step in the right direction for the Nats, however. The new owner would need to have a completely different vision for the team. With a salary cap still not in place, spending is the name of the game in today’s MLB. Massive contracts come with risks, of course, and the Lerners know this all too well with the disaster that was Stephen Strasburg’s seven-year deal after the World Series. The club gave him a seven-year $745 million deal in December 2019, but injuries forced him to retire, and he last pitched in 2021. For that reason, a new ownership group would have to be extremely cautious with free agent deals, especially as salaries rise even further.

Free agents are only one piece of the puzzle; Player development is just as crucial to a strong franchise. The LA Dodgers, for example, have the best farm system in the MLB and are perennial World Series contenders. Injuries and prospect failures have plagued the Nats’ minor league system in recent years. It’s hard to centralize blame, but it’s clear that the organization needs widespread change. The Lerners have been wonderful stewards of D.C.’s most recent baseball franchise, but their time must come to an end to spark life back into Nationals Park.