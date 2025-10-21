The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Beat the Machine, NFL week 7 | B&W Sports Podcast

By Benjamin Levy, Harrison Shear, and Leo Moseman
October 19, 2025
Greer Vermilye

Ben Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the latest in the NFL and try to “beat the machine” in predictions for this week.

Listen on Spotify here.

 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Podcasts
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.
Beat the Machine, NFL week 6 | B&W Sports Podcast
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.
Black and White College Football Podcast: Week 6
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.
2025 NFL Season Preview | B&W Sports Podcast
Super Bowl preview and grades for chaotic NBA trade deadlines | B&W Sports Podcast
Super Bowl preview and grades for chaotic NBA trade deadlines | B&W Sports Podcast
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 5 - Whitewashing
Through Our Eyes: Episode 5 - Whitewashing
More in Sports
My favorite benefit of the job was being able to watch the games after my shift. Typically, my shift ended either in the middle of the 5th inning or 90 minutes after the first pitch, so I still had time to enjoy most of the game.
Inside the Ballpark: What I learned working for the Baltimore Orioles
Field hockey dominates Poolesville 3–0 to wrap up the regular season
Field hockey dominates Poolesville 3–0 to wrap up the regular season
The Lerners have been wonderful stewards of D.C.’s most recent baseball franchise, but their time must come to an end to spark life back into Nationals Park.
The Nationals' downfall: what needs to change
Last spring, Wrexham Association Football Club made history when it became the first English team to ever secure three straight promotions. Wrexham is now embarking on its first season in the Championship in 43 years, despite becoming a professional club only four years ago. 
Hollywood money, Welsh pride: Inside Wrexham’s record-breaking rise under Ryan Reynolds
Boys Soccer demolishes Blair 7-0 on senior night
Boys Soccer demolishes Blair 7-0 on senior night
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0
About the Contributors
Benjamin Levy
Benjamin Levy, Pressbox Director/Fact Checker/Rutabaga Editor-in-Chief
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I would live in the cast in firelight universe where I would have access to magic and everyone else would too Of the stories you’ve written for The B&W, which one is your favorite? Why the movie rating system is F’d up
Harrison Shear
Harrison Shear, Sports Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Leo Moseman
Leo Moseman, News Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Greer Vermilye
Greer Vermilye, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? To make aesthetic graphics to complement writers’ stories online.  If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be? Now You See Me 2