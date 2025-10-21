Hollywood money, Welsh pride: Inside Wrexham’s record-breaking rise under Ryan Reynolds

Last spring, Wrexham Association Football Club made history when it became the first English team to ever secure three straight promotions. Wrexham is now embarking on its first season in the Championship in 43 years, despite becoming a professional club only four years ago.

It all started in November 2020, when Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney wanted to become owners of a professional soccer team. Neither actor knew a lot about soccer, but they were intrigued by the idea of taking a team from the lower leagues all the way up to the top. McElhenney was captivated by the prospect of promotion and relegation and sought to bring glory to a fallen club, leading the pair to find Wrexham. The club, one of the oldest soccer teams in the world, had been a giant in Europe for a large part of the 20th century before approaching bankruptcy due to a sharp decline over the past 50 years. As a historical club available for a realistic price, Wrexham intrigued McElhenney and Reynolds. In February 2021, the Hollywood duo bought the team for 2 million pounds.

Wrexham was long removed from its glory days and had been spending the past 12 years in the National League, the fifth tier of English soccer. In England, the top four tiers are considered professional teams, while Wrexham, being in the fifth tier, was considered semi-professional. Almost all of Wrexham’s players had multiple jobs, and the club had a smaller budget compared to others. The team needed a large financial investment to get out of this hole. Reynolds and Co. did just that.

With Hollywood budgets, the owners were able to attract many players with large wages. In their first year, Wrexham was paying 3.5 million pounds in player wages, more than triple the average for clubs in the National League. After narrowly missing promotion in their first year under new ownership, Wrexham dominated in the 2022-2023 season, winning the league with 111 points. After spending 13 long years in the National League, Wrexham was back to being a professional team.

However, the job had just begun for McElhenney and Reynolds. They had gotten the club out of the fifth tier, but they had higher aspirations. In an interview, the owners shared their goal: the Premier League. After another year of economic investment, Wrexham was able to lead League Two in payroll and get promoted again. In 2024, Wrexham had reached League One, two tiers below the Premier League.

The advancement from League Two to League One awarded them an increase in club value and economic input. Besides improving their team on the field, Wrexham had to drastically upgrade their infrastructure, which was levels behind their League One counterparts, making their new league a financial challenge for the club.

Wrexham had established a transfer strategy in previous years. Instead of spending big on players in their prime or young prospects, Wrexham bought experienced talents, including current captain James McClean and star striker Paul Mullin. This prepared Wrexham for League One, with their record-breaking transfer of 2.2 million pounds for striker Sam Smith.

The magic continued for Wrexham as they secured a third straight promotion in April 2025, becoming the first ever team in English soccer to achieve such. This moves them to the Championship and places them one promotion away from joining the Premier League, England’s top league.

Wrexham’s upcoming year in the championship will be their hardest year yet. While the step up to League One was financially demanding, the monetary difficulty that comes with moving to the Championship is higher. Wrexham ranks 12th in the championship in club value, making many fans think promotion aspirations are unrealistic. However, Reynolds and McElhenney are aware of this and have recently injected millions of pounds into the club. This past summer transfer window, Wrexham added 13 new players and spent around 30 million pounds. They’ve broken their record sum for a transfer multiple times this summer alone, and boast a higher net spend than top European clubs like Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. The two actors have well equipped their club to make another promotion push.