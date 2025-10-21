The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys Soccer demolishes Blair 7-0 on senior night

By Rafe Gonzalez
October 17, 2025
Angus Conley-Filippello

The boys’ soccer team demolished the defending State champion Montgomery Blair Blazers 7-0 while celebrating their eight seniors.

All eight seniors got the start for the Vikes, who came out of the gate tremendously. In his first-ever start for Whitman, senior Alex Abu scored in the opening minute of the game to put the Vikes up 1-0. The stands erupted, and tons of momentum went in Whitman’s favor. Senior Pablo Kobeh quickly followed up with another goal, and senior Endric Lotsch scored twice to make the score 4-0 at halftime. Whitman was dominating in all facets of the game, and a Blair comeback seemed highly unlikely. 

It was more of the same in the second half of the game. After Whitman won a penalty, senior Ignacio Aguilar calmly kicked it into the net, making the score 5-0. Lotsch then scored another goal to get his hat-trick, and senior Ellias Huang scored Whitman’s seventh of the day. The entire game, junior Alexander Watkins and senior Noah Bloom were great defensively and helped ensure that Whitman kept a clean sheet.

Whitman looks to repeat their dominance as they plays at Paint Branch on Thursday, October 16, at 7:15 p.m.

