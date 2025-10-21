Inside MCPS’s Career and Technical Education programs

With sweat streaking their faces, students hammer nails, connect wires and lay bricks on what was once an empty plot of land. What began as a bare stretch gradually transforms into a testament to collaboration. Over time, the clamor of construction vehicles fades as the two-year project nears completion. In the end, MCPS students — all under 19 — have built a fully functional house that a family will soon call home.

Building a house is part of MCPS’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. MCPS groups careers into 11 clusters, with pathways including Business Management, Biosciences and Construction and Development. High schools around the county host these programs to prepare students for a career directly out of high school. At Whitman, students can participate in the Child Development program and go to other schools around the county for various CTE offerings.

Soon after the U.S. established independence from Great Britain in 1776, citizens recognized the need for public education. The U.S. needed future workers and leaders to build up the country’s success. Educational programs created apprenticeships, combining paid on-the-job training with classroom instruction were created to help young adults prepare for hands-on work. Throughout the 19th century, public schooling systems and workplaces collaborated, developing schools designed to train students for specific jobs, laying the foundation for CTE programs.

In 1879, Missouri opened the first manual training school: The Manual Training School of Washington University in St. Louis. It combined classroom and hands-on training, setting the standard for modern CTE schooling. In the early 20th century, numerous debates arose over the value of vocational education, which is designed for learners to acquire the knowledge, skills and competencies specific to a particular occupation or trade.

An opponent to practical training, American psychologist and philosopher John Dewey argued that vocational education perpetuated class distinctions within society. He claimed that students from lower-class backgrounds were placed in vocational programs to make space in academic classes available for middle and upper-class Americans. This disturbed civil rights activists and advocates for low-income kids, as studies in the 1960s and 70s showed that students in vocational programs were much more likely to be from families with lower education levels. Despite concerns of sharpening class divides, the national government saw the value in vocational education.

In 1917, Congress passed the Smith-Hughes Act, which provided $1.7 million in federal funding for vocational education and training programs. The economic struggles after World War II and the Great Depression intensified societal interest in national development, increasing the number of students enrolled in CTE programs.

That legacy of federal investment and public demand has shaped modern CTE programs, which continue to balance academic requirements with specialized training. At Whitman, department head Donald DeMember said that the pathways are an intricate balance of general high school credits and more specialized ones required by the program across four years.

“Most of our programs are more than one class,” DeMember said. “The way that they’re designed gets you ready to do something when you get out.”

At Thomas Edison High School, a trade school where multiple CTE clusters operate, Hector Morales Jr., instructional specialist for the school of Construction Trades at Edison High School, oversees the Young American (YA) House site, where students build a functioning house from scratch. Students first develop permit sets — documents that focus on meeting the legal and regulatory requirements of the construction project — for submission to the Department of Permitting Services. After approval, students embark on the two-year-long building process.

During construction, students participating in the plumbing, carpentry, masonry and electrical programs receive feedback from professionals in each field to ensure they’re on the right track. Upon completion, the house is listed for sale on the public housing market. The most recently completed YA house, located in Silver Spring, sold for $1 million.

Morales says he and his colleagues have relationships with local union and non-union training programs. Students receive guaranteed admission or interviews to these training programs after completing their pre-apprenticeship coursework at Edison. High school graduates will begin working in the field immediately or will receive a Journeymen License, which recognizes them as a specialist in a specific trade. The license allows workers to operate independently and signal the completion of an apprenticeship.

According to a study of 2,000 high school and college-aged teens, 44% of high school juniors believe people should have a concrete career path in mind before finishing high school, and 16% of college sophomores agreed. Critics believe vocational education forces students into a predetermined career from a young age, excluding other possible career options. However, DeMember believes the skills learned in these programs can still prepare students for college if they choose to pursue a different path.

DeMember’s daughter participated in the child development pathway at Whitman. During one daily class period, students work with children and teachers at Whitman’s on-site preschool, helping plan and teach lessons while fostering relationships with the kids. Rather than pursuing this path, however, she decided to major in psychology. Ultimately, her career as a child-focused counselor combines her psychology degree with her previous high school experiences, DeMember said.

Junior Samantha Gaum participated in the child development pathway during her sophomore year. Gaum is involved in Best Buddies and Open Door Sports — programs dedicated to the inclusion of students with disabilities. Gaum said that while she isn’t sure of her future career yet, she believes the pathway helps students develop the necessary skills needed in a profession working with children.

“Taking child development classes provides a foundation in child growth, support and nurturing,” Gaum said. “These skills can be very useful in similar fields such as education, healthcare, or any child-based professions.”

CTE programs continue evolving to meet workforce demands. Superintendent of Maryland schools Carey M. Wright announced a newly modified CTE curriculum titled “Forge The Future” in September that will be implemented before the 2027-2028 school year. The program will expand the number of career clusters from 12 to 14 categories, allowing more flexibility for students. Before the modification, a student would’ve had to complete at least four required credits; now, two courses are required, and students can choose the last two to be flex courses. Options include dual enrollment, career-connected learning and more on-the-job training.

DeMember said the expansion and flexibility coming to the program are better preparation for specific fields of work. Many companies, including Google and Nvidia, are hiring students without college degrees but with computer-specific training, he said. The CTE pathways grant students the opportunity to become proficient in a particular sector, especially within the Information Technology and Computer Science cluster. Morales believes that MCPS’s focus on CTE has benefited the community for the better.

“I’ve always been a strong supporter of CTE programs and believed in their value,” Morales said. “It’s exciting to see that MCPS emphasizes both college and career readiness.”