The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS hosts AI training sessions for teachers

By Leo Moseman
October 13, 2025
Brooke Philibin
MCPS officials and staff development teachers hosted training sessions for teachers to help them understand how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in August.

MCPS officials and staff development teachers hosted training sessions for teachers to help them understand how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in August. This move comes as AI enters new fields for applications. 

Outside the county’s recent introduction of AI tools, other schools have adopted the use of AI for education. Duke University recently launched a pilot program that gives students free access to ChatGPT-4o and also introduced its own AI platform, DukeGPT. Additionally, Oxford University gave students access to ChatGPT Edu. 

World History and Human Geography teacher Jacob East participated in the training and said the county is working to master educational AI. 

“The county is helping teachers essentially learn to not just embrace it, but also to use it as a tool to help enhance the educational classroom experience,” East said. 

Story continues below advertisement

Generative AI has become notorious for enabling plagiarism and academic dishonesty, sparking debate over how to handle possible cheating without the sole use of sometimes unreliable AI detectors. Turn-it-in, an AI detection tool, found that out of 200 million assignments processed last year, 1 in 10 assignments were at least partly AI-generated, while 3 out of 100 were mostly AI-generated. 

Media specialist Alexis Mazur said she has already begun experimenting with AI tools. 

“Canva for teachers has been very helpful as well, because slide shows can be made more visually appealing,” Mazur said. “They’re still putting in their information, but it can be more engaging, visually to staff and students, as well.”

MCPS has not yet outlined specific policies for student use. Math teacher Anne Chiasson, who helped lead AI training this summer, said she used it to save time in the classroom.  

“I wanted a two-question short quiz. So I gave the questions to AI and said, ‘Can you come up with three other versions with similar equations and different numbers?’ ” Chiasson said. “It creates problems much faster than I would.”

The training sessions introduced AI models for teachers to experiment with, such as Goblin Tools, Mazur said. According to her, teachers can use it to break down assignments into smaller tasks to help students work more productively. 

 East said he uses AI to create more unique lessons. 

“I wanted to find ways to use AI in a fun way that enhances the classroom, so I made songs in parody or comedy in different music styles,” East said. “I plan on using them weekly to do recaps from the previous week when we return to school on Mondays, and also to incorporate what we’re going to do through the week.”

While the future of AI in the classroom remains uncertain, research shows its presence in education continues to grow. As of 2025, experts value the AI-education at $7 billion and project it to exceed $112.3 billion by 2034. 

Mazur says there’s a learning curve since AI isn’t always effective for everyone. 

“Try it out to see how it goes,” Mazur said. “See if it can be useful to you. If it’s not, then it’s not, and you can keep doing what you’re doing.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Greenberg has served as a peer buddy in Whitman’s Best Buddies program since freshman year, connecting with students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Whitman junior Andie Greenberg wins national golfing award for advocacy
Upcoming grant projects include upgrading the lighting at important county buildings, as well as implementing solar canopies and EV charging stations at the Shady Grove Transfer Station.
MCPS granted $2.1 million for clean energy projects
Whitman Best Buddies recognized as Maryland's outstanding chapter
Whitman Best Buddies recognized as Maryland's outstanding chapter
Latino Student Union members set up a table featuring an array of cultural decorations and Hispanic snacks, including plantain chips and Argentinian cookies.
Photo of the day, 10/1: Language Cafe hosts event for Hispanic Heritage Month
From Aug. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, there were 966 reported incidents, compared to 1,069 the previous year, marking a 10% reduction.
MCPS student infractions dropped amid new safety policies
Whitman offers the Leadership Academy for Social Justice (LASJ) program, where students outside of Whitman can apply to participate.
MCPS to restructure high school programs
More in Spotlight
Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album titled The Life of a Showgirl on Oct 3. Written during the record-breaking Eras Tour, the album blends Swift’s signature storytelling with theatrical imagery, exploring themes of love, fame, power and reinvention.
Every song on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” explained
Golf is the perfect sport for those looking to spend more time outdoors, meet new people and stay active — and there’s never been a better time to get into it.
Why you should play golf
As of 2024, two-thirds of fourth graders in the nation cannot read at grade level — a widening gap that threatens both their academic progress and long-term futures.
Can we teach America to read again? Inside the push to close the literacy gap
From emotional melodramas to comical murder mysteries and Halloween classics, all of these films share a warm, autumnal spirit — perfect for colder weather.
Top ten movies to watch this autumn
For college football fans, Saturdays mean waking up at 9 a.m. to watch College Gameday, preparing to watch three straight games. Every week, several marquee matchups keep fans on the couch until midnight.
The college football playoff: past, present and future
It was 2 a.m. on a school night in 2022, and at 13 years old, I should have been sleeping.
How watching ASMR helped my anxiety
About the Contributors
Leo Moseman
Leo Moseman, News Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Brooke Philibin, Graphics Head