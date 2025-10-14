Why you should play golf

Golf has undergone huge changes in the 21st century. The industry exploded as the sport became increasingly affordable for the average player and has since gained millions of supporters. As of 2024, 138 million people participate in golf or golf-related activities, a 45% increase from 2016. The meteoric rise of golf can be attributed to the benefits it offers players, from strengthening connections to improving mental and physical health. Golf is the perfect sport for those looking to spend more time outdoors, meet new people and stay active — and there’s never been a better time to get into it.

One of golf’s biggest pluses is what it can do for health. A recent study found that people who play golf at least once a month live longer and are 8% less likely to die earlier than non-golfers. Seniors can stay active, be social and have something mentally stimulating to do, even after they’ve had a stroke or heart attack.

Playing golf doesn’t just benefit players physically — it strengthens the mind as well. The Golf & Health Project, a research initiative that analyzes the advantages of golf to increase participation, said that golf provides many mental health benefits without the side effects of medications. Golf can actually help alleviate depression and anxiety struggles, alongside boosting confidence and patience.

Another benefit of playing golf is connecting with others, recreationally and in the professional world. Tee time groups are often randomized, creating opportunities to bond with new individuals. Whitman junior Evan Diwakar said that playing golf has helped him meet people he wouldn’t have known outside the sport.

“When you get paired with people, it’s fun to talk to them,” Diwakar said. “Even if it’s only for a few hours, you get to learn a lot.”

Golf’s ability to connect and build relationships isn’t just restricted to rounds with friends; it’s a vital networking tool in the professional world. Golf is an inherently challenging sport, and observing how someone navigates the challenges of the game can reveal a lot about them. If someone gets frustrated after a bad shot, they might not respond well to adversity. On the other hand, if they bear down after a bad shot and recover well, they might be persistent and can overcome roadblocks.

Philip Corcoran, who started and manages his own financial planning firm, said that being a quality golfer can be a great bonus.

“I’ve noticed that when somebody is good at golf, you attribute other qualities to them,” Corcoran said. “It might just be subconscious. Without really knowing someone, you give them the benefit of the doubt on other qualities like trustworthiness, integrity, discipline and other things.”

The structure of golf sets it apart from fast-paced sports like soccer and basketball, making it a great environment for networking. Golf is exacting, but not extremely physically demanding, especially when using a cart. The actual physical motion of hitting a golf ball isn’t energy-intensive, but it takes a lot of skill to get it right. There’s a lot of downtime involved with golf, which can be used to discuss business and learn more about other players. A round of golf with two players usually takes around three hours, and takes even longer with four players. Corcoran said golf was a great tool he used when growing his business.

“It’s hard to distinguish yourself as a firm,” Corcoran said. “A lot of firms are very similar. But when you’re a better player, you can entertain a client in a way that deepens your relationship with them. It’s these sorts of elements that are helpful to distinguish yourself within a crowded market.”

The main reason why golf has become more accessible is its popularity increase in recent years. Of the 25 million people who played golf on a course in the U.S. in 2020, a record-breaking 3 million of them were first-time players. In 2000, the U.S. golf industry was worth $62 billion; as of 2023, it’s worth an estimated $102 billion. The industry has not missed the chance to market golf to the masses.

Golf has become more accessible, partly due to consumer-friendly businesses like TopGolf and other indoor golf facilities that have opened around the country. These indoor golf ranges, which typically offer nets, complete food menus and multiple levels from which people can golf, serve players for a variety of events, from birthday parties to business meetings.

At public courses, players can typically purchase a small bucket of 25 balls for around $7 to $12. The average cost for a round at a public course in Maryland is estimated at $54 and $28 in Washington, D.C. At Falls Road Golf Course, only 15 minutes away from Whitman, a minor can play 18 holes for $20.

Golf has something to offer everyone, whether it’s a chance to get outside, a way to connect with people or a challenge to enjoy. Grab some clubs, head to the range and learn why millions love this game.