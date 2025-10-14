The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0

By Rafe Gonzalez
October 10, 2025
Angus Conley-Filippello

The boys’ soccer team fell to the Northwest Jaguars 3–0 Thursday night.

Whitman got off to a terrible start. Only ten minutes into the game, after a failed clearance by the Vikes, Northwest took advantage and blasted it into the bottom right of the net, taking a 1-0 lead. Things didn’t get any better for Whitman, as Northwest’s strong press kept Whitman in their half the whole game. The Jaguars were putting on the pressure, and easily scored another goal to extend the lead. This took away all of Whitman’s confidence, and they went into halftime down two. 

The Vikes continued their lackluster play into the second half. Despite making subs in an attempt to get back into the game, Northwest was still dominating, and a comeback seemed unlikely. Things got worse when an attempted clearance by Whitman turned into an own goal, making the score 3-0. Whitman never improved, and Northwest was able to finish the game 3-0 easily.

Boys’ soccer looks to get back on track on Tuesday, October 14, as they play Blair at home at 5:15 p.m.

Rafe Gonzalez
Rafe Gonzalez, Sports Writer
Angus Conley-Filippello, Photographer