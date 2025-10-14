The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Beat the Machine | B&W Sports Podcast

By Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman, and Harrison Shear
October 10, 2025
Greer Vermilye
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.

Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.

Listen on Spotify here.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Podcasts
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.
Black and White College Football Podcast: Week 6
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.
2025 NFL Season Preview | B&W Sports Podcast
Super Bowl preview and grades for chaotic NBA trade deadlines | B&W Sports Podcast
Super Bowl preview and grades for chaotic NBA trade deadlines | B&W Sports Podcast
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 5 - Whitewashing
Through Our Eyes: Episode 5 - Whitewashing
Through Our Eyes: Episode 4 - Racial Imposter Syndrome
Through Our Eyes: Episode 4 - Racial Imposter Syndrome
More in Sports
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0
Field hockey destroys Springbrook 9–0
Field hockey destroys Springbrook 9–0
Girls soccer handles Einstein 3–1
Girls soccer handles Einstein 3–1
Golf clinches district championship for second year in a row
Golf clinches district championship for second year in a row
Boys Soccer beats Einstein 3–2 in overtime thriller
Boys Soccer beats Einstein 3–2 in overtime thriller
For college football fans, Saturdays mean waking up at 9 a.m. to watch College Gameday, preparing to watch three straight games. Every week, several marquee matchups keep fans on the couch until midnight.
The college football playoff: past, present and future
About the Contributors
Benjamin Levy
Benjamin Levy, Pressbox Director/Fact Checker/Rutabaga Editor-in-Chief
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I would live in the cast in firelight universe where I would have access to magic and everyone else would too Of the stories you’ve written for The B&W, which one is your favorite? Why the movie rating system is F’d up
Leo Moseman
Leo Moseman, News Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Harrison Shear
Harrison Shear, Sports Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Greer Vermilye
Greer Vermilye, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? To make aesthetic graphics to complement writers’ stories online.  If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be? Now You See Me 2