Beat the Machine | B&W Sports Podcast

Benjamin Levy, Pressbox Director/Fact Checker/Rutabaga Editor-in-Chief
Grade 12If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be?I would live in the cast in firelight universe where I would have access to magic and everyone else would tooOf the stories you’ve written for The B&W, which one is your favorite?Why the movie rating system is F’d up
Grade 12
Why did you join the Black and White?To make aesthetic graphics to complement writers’ stories online. If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be?
Now You See Me 2
