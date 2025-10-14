The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman junior Andie Greenberg wins national golfing award for advocacy

By Ellie Xu
October 10, 2025
Greenberg has served as a peer buddy in Whitman’s Best Buddies program since freshman year, connecting with students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Greenberg has served as a peer buddy in Whitman’s Best Buddies program since freshman year, connecting with students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Whitman junior Andie Greenberg received the President’s Leadership Award on Aug. 28 for volunteering more than 185 hours to promote disability awareness. The U.S. Golf Association (USGA) and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) present the award annually to one male and one female junior golfer nationwide for outstanding community service.

Greenberg has served as a peer buddy in Whitman’s Best Buddies program since freshman year, connecting with students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Through the AJGA’s Leadership Links Program, Greenberg raised more than $2,000 for Daniel’s Music Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free music classes for people with disabilities. Daniel Trush and his family founded the organization after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

In eighth grade, Greenberg collaborated with her middle school chorus teacher, Caleb Lee, to perform an original song by Trush at her winter concert.

“I’m overcome with joy at knowing her efforts are being acknowledged,” Lee said. “Her willingness to serve those who need help is such a special characteristic.”

Last summer, Greenberg volunteered at the 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open — a nationwide championship for golfers with a wide range of disabilities — at her home club, Woodmont Country Club. She started as a walking scorer before caddying for Lachlan Wood, a golfer with a lower limb impairment.

Greenberg’s golf mentor, Morgan Bowen, said the award carries prestige in the junior golf world and that Greenberg fully deserves the recognition.

“For Andie to win this award is a big deal and a testament to her hard work,” Bowen said. “[She] is very devoted to her golf game as well as her community.”

Greenberg’s passion for disability advocacy began in fourth grade when her mom introduced the Nora Project to her elementary school. The nonprofit promotes disability inclusion through social-emotional learning programs. Students from her school and a nearby special education school partnered to create documentaries about each other.

“A lot of people don’t realize that people with disabilities are just like us,” Greenberg said. “Advocating for disability awareness allows them to be more welcomed and accepted in the community.”

