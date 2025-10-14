Field hockey destroys Springbrook 9–0

The field hockey team (7–2) beat the Springbrook Blue Devils (4–4) in a 9–0 rout at home on Monday night.

The Vikes got off to another hot start after a big win last week against B-CC. Freshman Antonia Parrado put Whitman on the board twice early in the first quarter, and junior Kate Megary added another goal for a 3–0 lead.

The Vikings’ offense was relentless throughout the game, and their defense faced little threat from Springbrook, which struggled to create chances. Whitman went up 6–0 at halftime and scored three more in the second half to make it 9–0. This was also the Vikes’ sixth shutout of the season.

Sydney Ashin, Ella Kanzucker, Allegra Bai, Parker Satlof, Corinne Armstrong, and Kimi Dickman all scored once against the Blue Devils in addition to Parrado and Megary’s goals.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes will host the Blair Blazers (7–1) in a matchup of two powerhouses on Monday, October 13, at 7 p.m.