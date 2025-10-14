The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Girls soccer handles Einstein 3–1

By Max Wolf
October 9, 2025
Annie Rivers

The girls’ soccer team (5–2–2) defeated the  Einstein Titans (5-4) 3–1 at home Tuesday night, winning their second consecutive game impressively.

The Titans were aggressive right from the start, with a relentless attack yielding a goal within the first five minutes of play. Whitman quickly answered back when junior Maika Lotsch finished off a through ball from freshman Parker Zedak to tie the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Hannah Lewington made multiple impressive saves throughout the remainder of the first half, keeping the game tied despite poor defense from the Vikes.

Senior Aliya Whales opened up scoring in the second half off a penalty kick, giving Whitman their first lead of the game. The Vikes continued pressing throughout the rest of the game, constantly possessing the ball in Titan territory and eventually adding on another goal via a header by junior midfielder Katelyn Garrett.

The Vikes will face the Northwest Jaguars at home on Thursday, October 9th at 7:15 p.m. with hopes of winning their third straight game.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0
Boys Soccer collapses against Northwest 3–0
Benjamin Levy, Leo Moseman and Harrison Shear sit down and discuss the week 5 outlier week and look forward to week 6.
Beat the Machine | B&W Sports Podcast
Field hockey destroys Springbrook 9–0
Field hockey destroys Springbrook 9–0
Golf clinches district championship for second year in a row
Golf clinches district championship for second year in a row
Boys Soccer beats Einstein 3–2 in overtime thriller
Boys Soccer beats Einstein 3–2 in overtime thriller
For college football fans, Saturdays mean waking up at 9 a.m. to watch College Gameday, preparing to watch three straight games. Every week, several marquee matchups keep fans on the couch until midnight.
The college football playoff: past, present and future
About the Contributors
Max Wolf
Max Wolf, Sports Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? I’d definitely choose to live in the Star Wars universe; I feel like I’d make a very good Jedi
Annie Rivers, Photojournalist