Girls soccer handles Einstein 3–1

The girls’ soccer team (5–2–2) defeated the Einstein Titans (5-4) 3–1 at home Tuesday night, winning their second consecutive game impressively.

The Titans were aggressive right from the start, with a relentless attack yielding a goal within the first five minutes of play. Whitman quickly answered back when junior Maika Lotsch finished off a through ball from freshman Parker Zedak to tie the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Hannah Lewington made multiple impressive saves throughout the remainder of the first half, keeping the game tied despite poor defense from the Vikes.

Senior Aliya Whales opened up scoring in the second half off a penalty kick, giving Whitman their first lead of the game. The Vikes continued pressing throughout the rest of the game, constantly possessing the ball in Titan territory and eventually adding on another goal via a header by junior midfielder Katelyn Garrett.

The Vikes will face the Northwest Jaguars at home on Thursday, October 9th at 7:15 p.m. with hopes of winning their third straight game.