Black and White College Football Podcast: Week 6

By Theodore Dupree and Harrison Shear
October 3, 2025
Greer Vermilye

Harrison Shear and Teddy Dupree sit down to recap a wild Week 5 in college football and give their Week 6 predictions.

Listen on Spotify here.

About the Contributors
Theodore Dupree
Theodore Dupree, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? Usain Bolt
Harrison Shear
Harrison Shear, Sports Writer
Grade 12 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Marvel
Greer Vermilye
Greer Vermilye, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? To make aesthetic graphics to complement writers’ stories online.  If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be? Now You See Me 2