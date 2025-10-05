The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Tune in to Pressbox at 7pm as Boys Football takes on Springbrook.

By Lucas Bloomberg
October 3, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

Tune in to Pressbox at 7pm on Oct. 3 to listen to all the action from Lucas Bloomberg and Ryan Moore.

 

 

About the Contributors
Lucas Bloomberg
Lucas Bloomberg, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? Jeremiah Smith
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus