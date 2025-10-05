The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Golf completes second sweep of the season at Rattlewood

By Junnosuke Cavallo
October 1, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The golf team (11-3-1) completed its second sweep of the season with a score of 155, coming out on top at Rattlewood against reigning state champions Churchill (156), Damascus (162) and hosts Bethesda-Chevy Chase (171).

Freshman Miles Simpson (41.00) had an afternoon to remember, completing the 9-hole course with a team-low 37 strokes in only his third appearance. Sophomore Alex Bruch (37.50) and senior Kavi Varma (39.75) tied for second, both recording scores of 39. Sophomore Alex Caruso rounded out the top four for Whitman, completing the course in 40 strokes.

Churchill senior Zoe Cusack (36.33) had the best score out of all competitors on Tuesday afternoon, completing the course in 34 strokes.

Up next, Whitman will compete at the District Championship on Monday, October 6, at Crossvines Golf Course. The Vikings are currently the reigning district champions.

Kavi Varma is a Sports Editor for The Black & White

About the Contributors
Junnosuke Cavallo
Junnosuke Cavallo, Sports Writer
Grade 12 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? Jay-Z
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus