Golf completes second sweep of the season at Rattlewood

The golf team (11-3-1) completed its second sweep of the season with a score of 155, coming out on top at Rattlewood against reigning state champions Churchill (156), Damascus (162) and hosts Bethesda-Chevy Chase (171).

Freshman Miles Simpson (41.00) had an afternoon to remember, completing the 9-hole course with a team-low 37 strokes in only his third appearance. Sophomore Alex Bruch (37.50) and senior Kavi Varma (39.75) tied for second, both recording scores of 39. Sophomore Alex Caruso rounded out the top four for Whitman, completing the course in 40 strokes.

Churchill senior Zoe Cusack (36.33) had the best score out of all competitors on Tuesday afternoon, completing the course in 34 strokes.

Up next, Whitman will compete at the District Championship on Monday, October 6, at Crossvines Golf Course. The Vikings are currently the reigning district champions.

Kavi Varma is a Sports Editor for The Black & White