Boys Soccer destroys BCC 5–0 in the Battle of Bethesda

By Rafe Gonzalez
September 30, 2025
Angus Conley-Filippello

The boys’ soccer team demolished the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Barons 5–0 in the Battle of Bethesda.

Both teams had a very quiet first half. Whitman was strong defensively and seemed to always have the ball in BCC’s half. Despite this domination, a strong Baron backline prevented any goals from being scored in the first half. At halftime, the game was scoreless. 

However, the second half was a different story. The second half had only just begun when senior Pablo Kobeh scored a goal to put Whitman ahead. After that, goals started pouring in for the Vikes. Senior Endric Lotsch scored three straight goals in a quick span to give Whitman a comfortable 4–0 lead. Near the end of the game, junior Jake Kaplan scored the fifth, highlighting an impressive display from the Vikings. Everybody on Whitman chipped into the win, including junior Matteo Puchol, who had a four-assist day, and junior goalkeeper Elad Nahoom, who made many key saves for the Vikes.

This win has motivated Whitman to reach taller heights this season and has shown their close bond.

“We played as a family and were a very solid team,” said Puchol. “But we have to focus on the next game at hand.”

Boys’ soccer will try to carry this momentum into their next game as they play away at Clarksburg on Saturday, October 4, at 10 a.m.

About the Contributors
Rafe Gonzalez
Rafe Gonzalez, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? FlightReacts
Angus Conley-Filippello, Photographer