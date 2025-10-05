Girls soccer ties against QO 0–0

The girls’ soccer team (3–2–1) tied with the Quince Orchard Cougars (3-2–1) 0–0 at home Friday night.

The Cougars opened the game firing on all cylinders, dominating the midfield and creating multiple chances for their attackers. The Vikes defense held strong, though, with senior Aliya Whales and junior Katelyn Garrett limiting key chances. Senior goalie Sophia McCormick was also a major contributor, making multiple challenging saves.

The Vikes were dominant throughout the second half, with sophomore Gabby Noya creating chances off runs from junior Maika Lotsch. In overtime, the Cougars switched to a more defensive game plan, giving Whitman even more opportunities to score. However, the Vikes attackers were unable to finish, as the QO defense bent but did not break. The game ended in a frustrating 0–0 tie.

The Vikes will go on the road to face the BCC Barons on Monday, September 29, at 7:15 p.m. in the battle of Bethesda with hopes of winning their fourth game this season.