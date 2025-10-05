The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Field hockey shuts out Quince Orchard 3–0

By Theodore Dupree
September 29, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (5–2) dominated the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–5) 3–0 on Saturday morning. 

After a tough loss to Churchill earlier in the week, the Vikes looked to come out firing and reestablish themselves. They started slowly, however, and were held scoreless in the first half, unable to create many chances. Their defense kept the Cougars off the board as well, and the teams were locked at 0–0 halfway through the game.

The Vikes looked like a different team after the break, as Freshman Antonia Parrado scored early in the third quarter to give them the lead. Parrado then added two goals in the fourth quarter for her second hat trick of the season. QO was utterly overwhelmed in the second half, and the Vikes secured the 3–0 win.

The Vikings will hit the road to face B-CC (5–1) in the Battle of Bethesda on Tuesday, September 30, at 7 p.m. in what should be a thrilling matchup between two of the top teams in the county.

