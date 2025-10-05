The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Football falls 35–0 to Churchill

By Lucas Bloomberg
September 29, 2025
Angus Conley-Filippello

The boys’ football team (2–2) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (4–0) 35–0 on Friday night.

On the first drive of the game, junior Jack Wills had a huge hit on a Churchill receiver and forced a fumble that gave Whitman the ball, but Whitman couldn’t convert the score. That was the story of the night, as the Vikes had many opportunities to score but couldn’t convert anything. The Whitman defense played fairly well throughout the game against a tough opponent, but the offense struggled to execute. 

The stout Bulldogs’ front-line forced several sacks and kept Whitman to only -1 rushing yards until late in the fourth quarter. The Vikes did have more success through the air, as the sophomore quarterback Lucas Manatos completed 10 passes for 95 yards and led two drives into the red zone, but neither resulted in a score. 

In a game where Whitman was behind from the get-go, there weren’t many highlights. However, the player of the game for the Vikes would have to be Wills, who had eight catches for 71 yards in addition to his forced fumble.

Next week, the Vikes will look to get back on track as they face the Springbrook Blue Devils (0–4) on Friday, October 3, at 7 p.m.

Lucas Bloomberg
Lucas Bloomberg, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? Jeremiah Smith
Angus Conley-Filippello, Photographer