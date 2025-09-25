Access road construction delays available student parking

Construction from Braeburn Parkway to Whitman’s softball field and tennis courts experienced delays over the summer, temporarily closing baseball field parking for students.

Montgomery County is building an accessibility ramp to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Title II of the ADA mandates entities like public schools to ensure that all programs, services and facilities are accessible to individuals with disabilities. The ramp will allow ambulances, access cars and other vehicles to reach the tennis courts and softball field, where many Whitman students engage in sports.

County workers originally intended to build the road the summer before the 2024-2025 school year, but budget cuts postponed the process, said School Business Administrator Danielle Fus.

“When we broke ground this year, it was with a goal completion date of October 3rd,” Fus said.

“Unforeseen weather conditions” paused construction multiple times, according to Principal Gregory Miller. Equipment, machines and construction workers’ cars now occupy the baseball field parking area. In the August News & Notes Community Letter, Miller said that the school may tow any student vehicles parked at the baseball field during the construction.

More recently, Fus said other complications further delayed construction.

“We are now looking at earliest, early November,” Fus said. “The soil is very sandy and very difficult to build on. They still haven’t built the retaining wall because they’re still waiting on its permit.”

In the past, many students without parking permits for the main lot parked at the baseball field. This school year, Whitman disallowed juniors from applying for permits, making parking passes exclusive for seniors.

Junior Nathaniel Wagner says he drives to school daily and disagrees with the administration’s decision to limit applications.

“Let juniors have an opportunity at parking permits,” Wagner said. “Let juniors have fair game, not just seniors.”

The upper field hosts tennis, softball, allied softball and pickleball, where the access ramp will pass by. Allied softball and pickleball are part of the MCPS corollary sports program, along with bocce. These sports programs provide social and athletic opportunities for students with disabilities in Montgomery County.

The access road will facilitate transport for many students with disabilities, since they often go to the upper field to compete in these sports.

Wagner says the baseball parking closure is inconvenient since it limits available parking at Whitman.

“It’s tough because any juniors who drive or seniors who didn’t get a parking permit have nowhere to park,” Wagner said.

Fus said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, few seniors applied for parking permits, leading administrators to extend applications to juniors. However, now that things have returned to normalcy, school administrators have reversed the decision, Fus said.

“Now we have more seniors who are driving, and we had over 30 seniors who didn’t get a permit [last year],” Fus said. “We had over 100 juniors apply in the spring semester last year that we didn’t even get to look at their applications, because juniors who applied were further down on priority.”

Junior Owen Garland says going to school without a parking permit is overly complicated.

“I have to go a couple of blocks down to find somewhere where there isn’t street permit parking,” Garland said. “I have to park far away in front of somebody’s house and walk to school from there.”

Parking in neighborhood streets close to Whitman can result in fines for students without residential permits.

Junior Augustin Urzua drives to school and says he felt frustrated with the closure of the baseball field parking, but he understood the construction’s importance.

“They’re doing what they have to do,” Urzua said. “It’s just a rough situation for juniors, and it’s very unfortunate timing that it’s being delayed.”