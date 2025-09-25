Boys Soccer falls to Churchill 1–0

The boys’ soccer team fell to the Churchill Bulldogs 1–0 on Wednesday in an outstanding defensive matchup.

Early in the first half, Whitman was second best to Churchill. The Vikes’ passing was sloppy, and the team had little rhythm. This lackluster play continued, but despite constant pressure from the Bulldogs, the score remained 0–0. About 20 minutes into the half, Whitman woke up. Their team chemistry had much improved, and they were frequently getting nice shots. The game was back and forth, and it was only a matter of time before Churchill scored the first goal. Near the end of the half, Churchill capitalized on a penalty to put them ahead at the break.

This goal seemed to crush Whitman’s morale in the second half. Whitman was playing very similarly to the start of the first half, and a comeback was starting to look unlikely. Churchill dominated possession, and although Whitman was sharp defensively, they weren’t able to create many scoring opportunities. Churchill was very consistent during the second half and was able to hold onto their goal lead to win the game.

Whitman looks to get back in the win column as they play at Quince Orchard on Friday, September 26, at 7:15 p.m.