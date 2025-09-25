Whitman Reacts: New county and school policies

The Montgomery County Board of Education (BOE) implemented several new policies for the 2025-2026 school year, including a new grading policy, updated code of conduct and stricter cellphone regulations.

The new grading policy aims to reverse a shift that occurred in 2016, when the Board removed final exams and began using quarter letter grades to determine semester grades. For example, an A in the first quarter and a B in the second quarter would result in a semester A. Now, MCPS gradebook systems will take the average of both numeric quarter grades as the final semester grade.

The county hopes to correct a decline in proficiency and boost academic rigor. According to mid-year data from the 2024-2025 school year, 42% of freshmen met literacy requirements in the district, and 25% met math standards.

Initially, the Board intended the policy to apply only to incoming freshmen and future high school students, allowing current high school students to graduate with the previous grading rules. However, the BOE decided to adopt the policy across all grade levels to ensure consistency.

Junior John Newhart acknowledges that some students took advantage of the old grading policy.

“Before, I would slack off knowing I had an A the previous quarter,” Newhart said. “Now I really have to apply myself the whole year.”

Along with the new grading policy, the county plans to start assigning final exams. AP Government teacher Peter Kenah said the policy’s benefits include lowering grade inflation and promoting success after high school.

“I’m a huge fan of the final exam,” Kenah said. “It prepares you for college when only one or two grades determine your grade.”

Additionally, MCPS is introducing a new “Away All Day” phone policy for elementary and middle school students, requiring them to store their phones for the school day. High school students can use their phones during lunch and between classes, but must stow them in designated pouches during class time. The Student Code of Conduct now outlines the stricter cellphone rules as well as administrator responses to incidents that violate the policy.

The revised Code of Conduct also introduces the Behavior Intervention Matrix, which details behavioral actions and their consequences, such as physical violence with suspension, aiming to ensure fairness when responding to incidents.

One new Whitman-specific policy prohibits seniors from taking free periods for the 2025-2026 school year. In the past, seniors were able to take a free period once they had completed all their credits required for graduation. By requiring seniors to take seven academic classes or internship periods to fill their entire schedule, Whitman aims to continue academic rigor and performance through senior year.

Senior Mia McBrady says she doesn’t feel any real impact from this change, but acknowledges how it may be irritating for some.

“It’s an annoying concept,” McBrady said, “but not many seniors at Whitman utilized free periods anyways, because it doesn’t look great on college applications.”

As students and teachers voice benefits and drawbacks on the new policies implemented for the 2025-2026 school year, sophomore Calvin Baysinger said they would’ve appreciated the chance for students to share their opinions in the process.

“[The policies] are doing some help and some harm,” Baysinger said. “I wish the county would listen more to what students want when making these policies.”