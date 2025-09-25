Field hockey dominates Walter Johnson 4–1

The field hockey team (4–1) comfortably took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1–4) 4–1 on Friday night at home.

The Vikes got off to another hot start with senior Emi Dickman notching the first goal of the game early on. Freshman Antonia Parrado scored just a few minutes later to put Whitman up 2–0 after the first quarter. Parrado added her second goal of the game before halftime to give the Vikes a commanding 3–0 lead.

Whitman outclassed WJ throughout the night, who could only muster a single goal in the third quarter. The Vikings answered almost immediately after the Wildcats scored to reestablish their three-goal lead. The fourth quarter was scoreless as Whitman saw out the 4–1 victory.

The Vikes will look to win their fifth straight game when they travel to face the Churchill Bulldogs (3–1) on Wednesday, September 24, at 5:15 p.m.