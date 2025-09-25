The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Field hockey dominates Walter Johnson 4–1

By Theodore Dupree
September 21, 2025

The field hockey team (4–1) comfortably took down the Walter Johnson Wildcats (1–4) 4–1 on Friday night at home. 

The Vikes got off to another hot start with senior Emi Dickman notching the first goal of the game early on. Freshman Antonia Parrado scored just a few minutes later to put Whitman up 2–0 after the first quarter. Parrado added her second goal of the game before halftime to give the Vikes a commanding 3–0 lead.

Whitman outclassed WJ throughout the night, who could only muster a single goal in the third quarter. The Vikings answered almost immediately after the Wildcats scored to reestablish their three-goal lead. The fourth quarter was scoreless as Whitman saw out the 4–1 victory.

The Vikes will look to win their fifth straight game when they travel to face the Churchill Bulldogs (3–1) on Wednesday, September 24, at 5:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Football beats Wootton 14–7
Football beats Wootton 14–7
Girls soccer bests Wootton 1–0
Girls soccer bests Wootton 1–0
This is sure to be an exciting championship meet, and all the action will be available live on Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.
World Athletics Championships Preview
Field hockey knocks off Wootton 4–0
Field hockey knocks off Wootton 4–0
Boys Soccer routs Wootton 4–0
Boys Soccer routs Wootton 4–0
Girls soccer outduels Walter Johnson 1–0
Girls soccer outduels Walter Johnson 1–0
About the Contributor
Theodore Dupree
Theodore Dupree, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you could have dinner with any celebrity or historical figure, who would it be? Usain Bolt